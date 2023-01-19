Wallix Group : WALLIX RECOGNIZED AS "OVERALL LEADER" FOR THE THIRD YEAR IN A ROW BY THE ANALYST FIRM KUPPINGERCOLE

WALLIX PAM4ALL has obtained almost the highest rating according to KuppingerCole's criteria, which recognizes WALLIX PAM4ALL as a complete and powerful solution with numerous functionalities.

KuppingerCole also highlights WALLIX's ability to innovate by enriching its technologies every year to offer a solution that is continually at the forefront of access and digital identity security.

Finally, KuppingerCole acknowledges that WALLIX PAM4ALL is a solution that has been proven by organizations around the world in all sectors, including industry, one of the most critical today.

Paris, 19th January, 2023 – WALLIX (Euronext ALLIX), a E uropean cybersecurity software provider and expert in Access and Identity Solutions, has been awarded with the highest distinction - "Overall Leader" - for the third consecutive year in the 2022 Leadership Compass report by the analyst firm KuppingerCole, which ranks the world's leading players in PAM (Privileged Access Management).

Each year, KuppingerCole produces its Leadership Compass report. Its objective is to provide companies with an overview of the various IT solution providers, by domain, and to identify the leaders. The Leadership Compass is thus a real tool to help companies make purchasing decisions.

The Leadership Compass classifies publishers into 4 categories:

Market Leaders : for publishers who have a large global customer base and a strong network of partners to sell their solutions.

: for publishers who have a large global customer base and a strong network of partners to sell their solutions. Product Leaders : those who have leading, mature products that largely meet the expectations of KuppingerCole analysts.

: those who have leading, mature products that largely meet the expectations of KuppingerCole analysts. Innovation Leaders : for publishers who drive innovation in their field by providing the most innovative and promising features on the market.

: for publishers who drive innovation in their field by providing the most innovative and promising features on the market. Overall Leaders : for publishers who, following a combined evaluation of the previous 3 categories, achieve an above-average overall score and thus dominate the market.

WALLIX PAM4ALL, a complete, robust solution for all sectors with solid industry expertise

As part of its "PAM for all" development strategy, WALLIX launched last year WALLIX PAM4ALL, a unified solution that brings together all WALLIX technologies to secure organizations' digital access and identities - whether human or machine - based on the principle of least privilege.

This strategy is now recognized by KuppingerCole, which considers WALLIX PAM4ALL to be a complete and powerful solution, with numerous functionalities, thanks to the combination of the following technologies:

Session management

Password management (human, machine, and application)

Multi-factor authentication (MFA)

Remote access management

Privilege elevation and delegation management (PEDM)

KuppingerCole also highlights WALLIX's ability to innovate by enriching its technologies every year to offer a continuously state-of-the-art solution for securing access and digital identities.

Finally, KuppingerCole recognizes that WALLIX PAM4ALL is a solution that has been proven by organizations around the world in all sectors, including industry, one of the most critical today. Indeed, industrial cybersecurity is at the heart of WALLIX's know-how. This specific expertise is illustrated through its brand OT.security by WALLIX.

WALLIX PAM4ALL has received near-maximum ratings for security, functionality, interoperability, ease of use, and deployment, positioning WALLIX as an Overall Leader in the 2022 Leadership Compass.

"The 'PAM for all' approach, together with the WALLIX PAM4ALL solution, is in line with the current market needs for securing digital access and identities. Moreover, thanks to WALLIX's capacity for innovation, PAM4ALL now has very advanced functionalities, offering a truly competitive solution that should be seriously considered by companies," from KuppingerCole's 2022 Leader Compass report.

"KuppingerCole's recognition, which adds to that of Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, Frost & Sullivan, and Gartner, proves the relevance and effectiveness of our strategy from both an organizational and technological perspective. It also reflects our role as a trusted global partner to all sectors, including industry. Our unique approach combines best-in-class software solutions with comprehensive functionality designed for specific organizational needs and an unparalleled customer experience," says Edwige Brossard, Product & Marketing Director at WALLIX.

Read the full KuppingerCole report: https://www.wallix.com/reports/kuppingercole_compass_analysis

ABOUT WALLIX

A software company providing cybersecurity solutions, WALLIX is the European specialist in digital Identity and Access Security Solutions. WALLIX's technologies enable companies to respond to today's data protection challenges. They guarantee detection of and resilience to cyberattacks, which enables business continuity. They also ensure compliance with regulatory requirements regarding access to IT infrastructures and critical data. WALLIX has a strong distribution network of more than 300 resellers and integrators worldwide. Listed on the Euronext (ALLIX), WALLIX supports more than 2000 organizations in securing their digital transformation.

OT Security by WALLIX is a brand dedicated to the security of digital access and identities in industrial environments.

WALLIX affirms its digital responsibility and is committed to contributing to the construction of a trusted European digital space, guaranteeing the security and confidentiality of data for organizations as well as for individuals concerned about the protection of their digital identity and privacy. Digital technology, whether for professional or personal use, must be ethical and responsible in order to pursue a secure societal digital transformation that respects individual freedoms.

