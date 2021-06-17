Wallix Group : WALLIX STRENGTHENS ITS BUSINESS STRATEGY TO ACCELERATE ITS DEVELOPMENT ALONG WITH IT AND CLOUD SERVICE PROVIDERS

IT and cloud service providers are the key players in companies' digital uses massification, all sizes and sectors included (Key Accounts, small and medium-sized companies).

To remain competitive, they must provide their customers with a high IT security level and enable them to meet data protection regulatory requirements (i.e., GDPR).

WALLIX supports these IT service providers from all over the world on their business key elements: Securing their own access to their IT infrastructure and providing their customers with a packaged cybersecurity offer including all WALLIX's technologies.



Paris, June 17, 2021 – WALLIX (Euronext ALLIX), a software company providing cybersecurity solutions and the European specialist in Identity and Access Security, announces the strengthening of its business strategy with IT and cloud service players and providers. This strategy is based on 2 approaches. The first consists of supporting IT and cloud service providers so that they can secure their own IT infrastructure and then integrate these same solutions into their own packaged offers. The second will be on Managed Security Service Providers (MSSP), a particular type of service provider that will be a part of WALLIX's Business Partner Program.



IT service providers are essential in our ecosystem: cloud providers, website hosts, telecommunications & Internet operators, outsourcers (IT infrastructure managers), Managed Security Service Providers (cybersecurity managers), etc. These service providers are the true cornerstones of companies' digital transformation: They are involved in all its stages and represent a booming market.

More and more companies are looking to outsource the hosting and management of their IT infrastructure and cybersecurity tools. By entrusting this activity to professionals, companies can focus on their core business, gain in project deployment speed, and control their budget. Therefore, the cloud becomes the norm. Indeed, everything, or almost everything, is now "in the cloud": data, applications, software, etc. Even more so in these times of pandemic, in which remote work has revolutionized uses and it has been necessary to adapt quickly. For many companies, cloud services have been the only way to maintain the productivity of remote workers. Gartner estimates that IT spending on the cloud will increase from 9.1% in 2020 to 14.2% in 2024, and this year the public cloud (Alibaba Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and IBM Cloud) represents an investment of 305 billion dollars.

Today's IT service providers can no longer ignore cybersecurity. Every day a new cyberattack hits the headlines. This will naturally lead companies to turn to service providers that are also able to provide a high level of security and ensure regulatory compliance, especially in terms of data protection. Thereby, on the one hand, WALLIX supports worldwide IT service providers to secure their own access to their IT infrastructure so that they can meet the RGPD and ANSSI criteria for the SecNumCloud certification (the European trusted cloud), the PAMS repository (secure administration and maintenance providers) or the HDS certification criteria (for healthcare data hosting companies) and PCI DSS (that guarantees the protection of customers' credit card data). On the other hand, WALLIX allows them to provide all its technologies to their customers in a packaged offer. Thanks to WALLIX, IT service providers can now offer services that guarantee the protection of their customers' access and digital identities (Key Accounts, small and medium-sized companies).



Managed Security Service Providers (MSSP): The new additions to the WALLIX Business Partner Program

As cybersecurity specialists, MSSPs naturally integrate the WALLIX Business Partner Program and distribution network along with its 180 international partners. MSSPs address companies that wish to outsource their cybersecurity management, allowing their IT team to focus on their business, thus gaining in efficiency and productivity, as well as in cost control. The MSSPs will also offer the unified WALLIX solutions portfolio and the partner's management mode will be adapted to customers' requests (on-premise or in SaaS mode).

To ensure a high-quality service, the MSSPs benefit from the rich Business Partner Program system that allows them to develop skills in the mastery of WALLIX solutions (WALLIX Academy, documentary library, portal, etc.) and thus maximize visibility through joint marketing operations, with 24/7 support thanks to the Customer Success team.



"In addition to developing business opportunities, I will have a role in standardizing cybersecurity with IT and cloud service providers. This approach is based on WALLIX's solutions portfolio, which are among the easiest to implement and use on the market, and aims to make these solutions capable of protecting against digital identity theft and data leakage accessible to all organizations, in compliance with regulatory requirements" states Ronan Croguennec, EMEA MSSP Sales Manager at WALLIX.

"This development strategy is driven by both our local sales teams and the 15-person Channel team led by Kristine Kirchner, our new VP Channel EMEA. We therefore have a significant striking force that will allow us to quickly reach our objectives and conquer new market shares all over the world" adds Jean-Noel de Galzain, founder & CEO of WALLIX.







ABOUT WALLIX

A software company providing cybersecurity solutions, WALLIX is the European specialist in Identity and Access Security. WALLIX's unified solutions portfolio enables companies to respond to today's data protection challenges. WALLIX solutions guarantee detection of and resilience to cyberattacks, which enables business continuity. The solutions also ensure compliance with regulatory requirements regarding access to IT infrastructures and critical data. The portfolio of unified solutions is distributed through a network of more than 180 resellers and integrators worldwide. Listed on the Euronext (ALLIX), WALLIX supports more than 1,200 organizations in securing their digital transformation. WALLIX is a founding member of the HEXATRUST group and has been included in the Futur40, the first ranking of growth companies on the stock exchange published by Forbes France and is part of the Tech 40 index.

WALLIX affirms its digital responsibility and is committed to contributing to the construction of a trusted European digital space, guaranteeing the security and confidentiality of data for organizations as well as for individuals concerned about the protection of their digital identity and privacy. Digital technology, whether for professional or personal use, must be ethical and responsible in order to pursue a secure societal digital transformation that respects individual freedoms.

www.wallix.com | info@wallix.com



