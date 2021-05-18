Wallix Group : WALLIX TEAMS WITH ARROW ELECTRONICS TO DISTRIBUTE ITS ACCESS AND IDENTITY SECURITY SOLUTIONS NATIONWIDE

WALLIX signs a contract with Arrow Electronics, a FORTUNE 110 company.

Arrow works with thousands of value-added resellers and system integrators, who support hundreds of thousands of customers across all industry sectors.

This agreement will increase the distribution of WALLIX solutions in the United States, to offer American companies all its expertise in identity and access security.



Paris, May 18th, 2021 – WALLIX, (Euronext ALLIX) an European publisher of cybersecurity software and expert in Identity and Access Security solutions, announces the signature of an agreement with Arrow Electronics, a Fortune 110 value-added distributor.

This agreement will increase the reach of WALLIX solutions in the United States, offering more U.S. companies its expertise in identity and access security. Arrow aggregates world's leading technologies and services to enable its global IT channel ecosystem. Arrow's North American footprint makes it ideal to support WALLIX clients on large-scale projects.

Companies need to be more agile and flexible, enabling external access to IT infrastructure securely. Remote connections and telecommuting have become standard, and thus organizations' IT systems as well as industrial networks are open by necessity, and hyper solicited. Organizations are therefore faced with the dual challenge of increasing remote access while ensuring that it is more secure, in order to maintain business continuity, protect data, and comply with IT risk management regulations. Through this agreement with Arrow, WALLIX provides enterprises with a portfolio of easy-to-implement solutions to regain control of IT access on desktops, servers, cloud applications, and industrial networks.



Arrow is now part of the WALLIX Business Partner Program. Program participants benefit from a rich set of tools empowering them to increase their knowledge of WALLIX solutions (WALLIX Academy, document library, Partner Portal), to maximize their visibility through joint marketing activities, and to receive 24/7 support. The Business Partner Program is a pillar of WALLIX's international development, representing 739 certified individuals and 1300 customers, all over the world.



"Our partner-based sales system is one of the pillars of our global strategy. Signing a distribution agreement with Arrow Electronics is an important step to increasing availability of our cybersecurity solutions. This joint commitment also marks the acceleration of WALLIX's development on the North American continent." comments Didier Lesteven, EVP of Sales & Marketing Operations at WALLIX.

"Cyber-attacks are a major risk to business continuity. IT directors and security managers need to regain control of IT access wherever they are, in an increasingly digital context. With an interconnected ecosystem, corporate IT networks can't risk interruption. This agreement with Arrow, one of the major value-added distributors in the American market, is designed to expand WALLIX' sales network in the United States to reach more users and customers who have significant needs for ready-to-implement cybersecurity solutions to protect their access and identities. This agreement is a milestone in WALLIX's international development." adds Jean-Noel de Galzain, founder and CEO of WALLIX.



ABOUT WALLIX

A software company providing cybersecurity solutions, WALLIX is the European specialist in Identity and Access Security Solutions. WALLIX's unified solutions portfolio enables companies to respond to today's data protection challenges. WALLIX solutions guarantee detection of and resilience to cyberattacks, which enables business continuity. The solutions also ensure compliance with regulatory requirements regarding access to IT infrastructures and critical data. The portfolio of unified solutions is distributed through a network of more than 180 resellers and integrators worldwide. Listed on the Euronext (ALLIX), WALLIX supports more than 1,200 organizations in securing their digital transformation. WALLIX is a founding member of the HEXATRUST group and has been included in the Futur40, the first ranking of growth companies on the stock exchange published by Forbes France, and is part of the Tech 40 index.

WALLIX affirms its digital responsibility and is committed to contributing to the construction of a trusted European digital space, guaranteeing the security and confidentiality of data for organizations as well as for individuals concerned about the protection of their digital identity and privacy. Digital technology, whether for professional or personal use, must be ethical and responsible in order to pursue a secure societal digital transformation that respects individual freedoms.

www.wallix.com | info@wallix.com

PRESS CONTACT

LEWIS

Maxence Godefroy / Grégory Alleaume

+33 (0)6 48 43 41 27 / +33 (0)7 77 00 56 52 / wallixfrance@teamlewis.com



FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION CONTACTS

ACTUS Finance & Communication

Investor Relations - Olivier LAMBERT

Tél. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 33 / wallix@actus.fr

Press Relations - Nicolas BOUCHEZ

Tél. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74 / nbouchez@actus.fr

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key: ymmflpZnaZvKnp1qYcZlmmFkbmuUxJWVa2TJnJSZaZnGnZqUm5mWmp3KZm9ql25o

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:

Inside Information:

- other releases Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/69292-20210518_arrow_eng_final.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

© 2021 ActusNews