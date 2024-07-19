Wallix: recurring revenues continue to rise

Wallix, a cybersecurity software provider, climbed on the Paris stock exchange on Friday after announcing a further increase in the share of recurring revenues within its sales.



An indicator closely followed by investors, monthly recurring revenue (MRR) represented 71.6% at the end of the first half, compared with 58.8% a year earlier.



Expressed in terms of business volume, monthly recurring revenue rose by 30.2% over the first six months of the year, to more than 1.8 million euros.



The identity and access management specialist also confirmed its financial targets for the full 2024 financial year, still counting on "hyper growth" in recurring revenues, accompanied by positive operating income in the second half.



Wallix shares climbed 22% in the wake of this publication, reducing to less than 15% their decline recorded since the start of the year.



