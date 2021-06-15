Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Wallstreet:online AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WSO1   DE000A2GS609

WALLSTREET:ONLINE AG

(WSO1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DGAP-Adhoc : wallstreet:online AG places new shares from cash capital increase with gross proceeds of approximately EUR 19.1 m.

06/15/2021 | 05:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP-Ad-hoc: wallstreet:online AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Miscellaneous 
wallstreet:online AG places new shares from cash capital increase with gross proceeds of approximately EUR 19.1 m. 
15-Jun-2021 / 23:54 CET/CEST 
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) 
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR FORWARDING, EITHER DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR TO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, 
CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. 
wallstreet:online AG places new shares from cash capital increase with gross proceeds of approximately EUR 19.1 m. 
Berlin, June 15, 2021 - wallstreet:online AG ("wallstreet:online" or the "Company", ISIN: DE000A2GS609) increased its 
current share capital by 5 % from EUR 14,382,144.00 to EUR 15,101,252.00 through a partial exercise of its authorized 
capital. Shareholders' subscription rights were excluded. The 719,108 new bearer shares with no par value (Stückaktien) 
("New Shares") have been placed with institutional investors at a placement price of EUR 26.60 per New Share by way of 
an accelerated bookbuilding, resulting in gross proceeds of approximately EUR 19.1 m. The New shares will carry 
dividend rights as of January 1, 2020. 
The New Shares were placed by Bankhaus Metzler. 
Notifying person: Matthias Hach, CEO 
Important notice 
This announcement may not be published, distributed or transmitted, directly or indirectly, in the United States of 
America (including its territories and possessions), Canada, Japan or Australia or any other jurisdiction where such 
announcement could be unlawful. The distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions 
and persons who are in possession of this document or other information referred to herein should inform themselves 
about and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of 
the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. 
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer of, or a solicitation of an offer 
to purchase, securities of wallstreet:online AG or of any of its subsidiaries in the United States of America, Germany 
or any other jurisdiction. Neither this announcement nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be 
relied upon in connection with, an offer in any jurisdiction. The securities offered will not be and have not been 
registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in 
the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the 
Securities Act. 
This announcement is directed only at persons who are resident or located in a member state of the European Economic 
Area and who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of Article 2(e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129. 
In the United Kingdom, this announcement is directed only at persons who (i) are outside the United Kingdom and/or (ii) 
are qualified investors as defined in Article 2(e) of European Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 in the way it is part of 
national law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 and who are also professionally experienced in 
investment matters falling within the definition of "investment professionals" in Article 19(5) of the Financial 
Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) (the "Regulation"), or are persons falling 
within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Regulation ("high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.") or who 
fall within any other exception to the Regulation (all persons referred to in (i) to (ii) being collectively referred 
to as "Relevant Persons"). Persons who are not Relevant Persons should not act or rely on this announcement or any part 
of its contents. All investments and investment activities referred to in this announcement are available only to 
Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
15-Jun-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and 
Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      wallstreet:online AG 
              Seydelstraße 18 
              10117 Berlin 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0) 30 2 04 56 382 
Fax:          +49 (0) 30 2 04 56 450 
E-mail:       m.bulgrin@wallstreet-online.de 
Internet:     www.wallstreet-online.de 
ISIN:         DE000A2GS609 
WKN:          A2GS60 
Listed:       Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, 
              Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1208386 
 
End of Announcement  DGAP News Service 
=------------

1208386 15-Jun-2021 CET/CEST

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1208386&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 15, 2021 17:55 ET (21:55 GMT)

All news about WALLSTREET:ONLINE AG
05:56pWALLSTREET : online AG places new shares from cash capital increase with gross p..
EQ
05:56pDGAP-ADHOC  : wallstreet:online AG places new shares from cash capital increase ..
DJ
11:33aWALLSTREET : online AG launches cash capital increase by way of accelerated book..
EQ
06/11WALLSTREET : online : Earnings Call Presentation
PU
06/11PRESS RELEASE  : wallstreet:online AG: Audited consolidated financial statements..
DJ
06/11WALLSTREET : online AG: Audited consolidated financial statements 2020 confirm s..
EQ
05/06DGAP-DD  : wallstreet:online AG english
DJ
05/06WALLSTREET : online AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by p..
EQ
05/03DGAP-DD  : wallstreet:online AG english
DJ
04/29WALLSTREET : online AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by p..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 51,6 M 62,6 M 62,6 M
Net income 2021 5,67 M 6,88 M 6,88 M
Net cash 2021 5,90 M 7,15 M 7,15 M
P/E ratio 2021 71,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 390 M 473 M 473 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,44x
EV / Sales 2022 5,87x
Nbr of Employees 34
Free-Float 39,3%
Chart WALLSTREET:ONLINE AG
Duration : Period :
wallstreet:online AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALLSTREET:ONLINE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 29,50 €
Last Close Price 28,30 €
Spread / Highest target 20,1%
Spread / Average Target 4,24%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stefan Zmojda Chief Executive Officer
André Kolbinger Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Nicklaus Member-Supervisory Board
René Krüger Member-Supervisory Board
Michael Bulgrin Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALLSTREET:ONLINE AG93.33%506
IHS MARKIT LTD.22.29%43 778
EXPERIAN PLC-2.59%34 870
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.-13.64%9 178
OPEN LENDING CORPORATION10.24%4 863
EUROMONEY INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR PLC-0.75%1 614