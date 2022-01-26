DGAP-News: wallstreet:online AG / Key word(s): Squeeze Out/AGM/EGM

Squeeze-out of wallstreet:online capital AG adopted



26.01.2022 / 13:36

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Squeeze-out of wallstreet:online capital AG adopted



- wallstreet:online AG will become 100 percent shareholder of Smartbroker operator wallstreet:online capital AG pending commercial registry entry

- Essential milestone along the journey of developing Smartbroker into Germany's leading online broker

- Minority shareholders to receive EUR 47.48 per share

Berlin, 26 January 2022

Since early 2021, wallstreet:online AG (ISIN DE000A2GS609, FSE: WSO1) has consistently pursued its objective to increase its shareholding in wallstreet:online capital AG ("WOC") to 100%. On 26 January 2022, the extraordinary general meeting of WOC adopted the corresponding motion to transfer the shares of the remaining WOC minority shareholders against payment of an adequate cash compensation in accordance with the provisions of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) (squeeze-out pursuant to § 327a AktG). 99,35% of the votes cast were in favour of the motion. After completion of the statutory processes, wallstreet:online AG will thus be the sole shareholder of WOC, which operates the multiple award-winning neo broker Smartbroker.

After the entry of the squeeze-out in the commercial register, the minority shareholders will receive a cash compensation of EUR 47.48 per WOC share from wallstreet:online AG. The adequacy of the cash compensation was reviewed and confirmed by a court-appointed expert. The successful squeeze-out enables the Company to further pursue its strategy of making Smartbroker Germany's leading online broker for private investors.

About the wallstreet:online Group:

The wallstreet:online Group operates the Smartbroker - a multiple award-winning online broker, which is the only provider in Germany to combine the extensive product range of traditional brokers with the extremely favourable conditions of neo-brokers. At the same time, the Group operates four high-reach stock market portals (wallstreet-online.de, boersenNews.de, FinanzNachrichten.de and ARIVA.de). With several hundred million monthly page impressions, the Group is the by far largest publisher-independent financial portal operator in German-speaking countries and the largest finance community.

Press contact:

Felix Rentzsch

Head of Communications

Phone: +49 (0)176 4165 0721

Mail: f.rentzsch@wallstreet-online.de

Investor Relations contact:

Sabrina Kassmannhuber

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +49 (0)30 20 456 500

Mail: ir@wallstreet-online.de