    WSO1   DE000A2GS609

WALLSTREET:ONLINE AG

(WSO1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:30 2022-06-09 am EDT
17.90 EUR   -0.44%
05:15aWALLSTREET : online AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06/08WALLSTREET : online AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06/02WALLSTREET : online AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
Wallstreet:online AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

06/09/2022 | 05:15am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.06.2022 / 11:12
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Roland
Last name(s): Nicklaus

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
wallstreet:online AG

b) LEI
39120021VUEJYNGL7R59 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2GS609

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
18.00 EUR 54000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
18.00 EUR 54000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
07/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate Exchange
MIC: TGAT


09.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: wallstreet:online AG
Ritterstraße 11
10969 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.wallstreet-online.ag

 
End of News DGAP News Service

75729  09.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1371893&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 63,1 M 67,7 M 67,7 M
Net income 2022 5,46 M 5,87 M 5,87 M
Net cash 2022 13,3 M 14,2 M 14,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 49,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 272 M 292 M 292 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,10x
EV / Sales 2023 3,08x
Nbr of Employees 196
Free-Float 43,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 17,98 €
Average target price 29,92 €
Spread / Average Target 66,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthias Hach Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Roland Nicklaus Chief Financial Officer
André Kolbinger Chairman-Supervisory Board
Oliver Haugk Chief Technology Officer
René Krüger Member-Supervisory Board
