    WSO1   DE000A2GS609

WALLSTREET:ONLINE AG

(WSO1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:30 2022-07-26 am EDT
16.80 EUR   -0.59%
06:37aWALLSTREET : online AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06:33aWALLSTREET : online AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06:30aWALLSTREET : online AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
Wallstreet:online AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

07/26/2022 | 06:24am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.07.2022 / 12:22
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: RKVC Vermögen und Consulting GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: René
Last name(s): Krüger
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
wallstreet:online AG

b) LEI
39120021VUEJYNGL7R59 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2GS609

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares issued as part of a capital increase

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
17.30 EUR 51900.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
17.30 EUR 51900.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
21/07/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


26.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: wallstreet:online AG
Ritterstraße 11
10969 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.wallstreet-online.ag

 
End of News DGAP News Service

77085  26.07.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1406105&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
