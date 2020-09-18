Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Wallstreet:online AG    WSO1   DE000A2GS609

WALLSTREET:ONLINE AG

(WSO1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

wallstreet:online AG: Details on raised forecast, the strong development in the segment finance portals and the Smartbroker

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/18/2020 | 06:35am EDT

DGAP-News: wallstreet:online AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast
wallstreet:online AG: Details on raised forecast, the strong development in the segment finance portals and the Smartbroker

18.09.2020 / 12:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

wallstreet:online AG: Details on raised forecast, the strong development in the segment finance portals and the Smartbroker

  • Target EBITDA in the highly profitable segment of financial portals of EUR 10 million (previously EUR 8 million)
  • Value driver Smartbroker grows faster than expected: approx. 83,000 customers by the end of the year (previously 60,000)

Berlin, 18 September 2020 - On September 16, 2020 wallstreet:online AG (ISIN DE000A2GS609) raised significantly its forecast for the current fiscal year. This is due to the strong operational development in the segment of financial portals and the significantly faster than expected establishment of the Smartbroker among Germany's online brokers.

"We currently do not see any negative impact of the global economic crisis caused by the Corona pandemic on our Group. On the contrary", says Stefan Zmojda, CEO of wallstreet:online AG. "With low interest rates, expansive monetary policy measures by central banks and major economic stimulus packages, the topics investments and stocks are gaining relevance. The wallstreet:online group benefits from this not only as the largest publisher-independent financial online plattforms in the German-speaking world, but also in its successful entry into the online brokerage market. The Smartbroker with its scalable business model is increasingly becoming the value driver for the entire group."

In its segment of financial online platforms, the w:o Group benefits from increasing user numbers and advertising revenues. Since the beginning of the year, the reach of the platforms has increased from 200 million page impressions per month to around 300 million and has stabilized at this high level. As a result, wallstreet:online expects an operating result (EBITDA*) of EUR 10 million (previously EUR 8 million) in this segment.

The Smartbroker's customer growth is also clearly above plan. The online broker, which was launched at the beginning of 2020, is expected to have over 83,000 customers by the end of the year. In May, the plan was still for 60,000. The company intends to continue to make consistent use of the dynamic environment. Therefore, the investment budget was increased by EUR 1.2 million. This should pay off significantly in the medium term. Thus, the Smartbroker should become the sales and earnings driver of the wallstreet:online group as early as 2022.

At Group level, the increase in the May forecast is as follows: Group sales across all business units are expected to increase to between EUR 24.5 million and EUR 29.9 million (previously EUR 22 million to EUR 26 million) in the current year. The operating result (EBITDA) should be between 4.1 and 5.0 million EUR (previously 3.0 million EUR to 3.6 million EUR). Taking into account the extraordinary income from the sale of the stake in Trade Republic Bank GmbH (EUR 3 million) and the write-down on an ICO project (TEUR 300), the overall result is even expected to be between EUR 6.8 million and EUR 7.7 million. The difference between the strong increase in the operating result in the segment of financial portals and the lower consolidated result is mainly due to the once again increased investments in the strong growth of Smartbroker. The sales and earnings of wallstreet:online capital AG, in which wallstreet:online AG holds a stake of around 43 %, are not included.

* The key figure EBITDA is calculated as follows: Earnings before taxes, interest, depreciation and amortization.

About the wallstreet:online group
The wallstreet:online group has around 160 employees in Berlin, Kiel, Leipzig, Munich and Zurich and operates the financial plattforms wallstreet-online.de, boersenNews.de, FinanzNachrichten.de and ARIVA.de. With around 290 million page impressions (as of 07/2020), the group is by far the largest publisher-independent financial portal operator in the German-speaking world and the No. 1 financial community. Via wallstreet:online capital AG, the company has been active in the online brokerage business for 20 years and therefore has comprehensive expertise in the sale of investment products with maximum discounts. Among the best-known products is FondsDISCOUNT.de, the largest bank-independent online discount investment broker in Germany. Smartbroker is also operated by wallstreet:online capital AG, which in turn is subject to the uniform state financial supervision (BaFin).

Press contact:
Michael Bulgrin
wallstreet:online AG
Tel: +49 (0 30) 20 456 382
presse@wallstreet-online.de


18.09.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: wallstreet:online AG
Seydelstraße 18
10117 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 30 2 04 56 382
Fax: +49 (0) 30 2 04 56 450
E-mail: m.bulgrin@wallstreet-online.de
Internet: www.wallstreet-online.de
ISIN: DE000A2GS609
WKN: A2GS60
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1133665

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1133665  18.09.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1133665&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about WALLSTREET:ONLINE AG
06:35aWALLSTREET : online AG: Details on raised forecast, the strong development in th..
EQ
02/13WALLSTREET : online AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by p..
EQ
2019WALLSTREET : online AG: Placement of capital increase against cash
EQ
2019WALLSTREET : online AG: ?Capital increase against cash contributions resolved
EQ
2019WALLSTREET : online AG: Capital increase against cash contributions resolved
EQ
2019WALLSTREET : online AG: Wallstreet:online AG acquires top 5 finance portal ARIVA..
EQ
2019WALLSTREET : online AG: Acquisition of ARIVA.DE AG
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 27,0 M 32,0 M 32,0 M
Net income 2020 3,34 M 3,96 M 3,96 M
Net Debt 2020 3,45 M 4,09 M 4,09 M
P/E ratio 2020 42,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 142 M 168 M 169 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,40x
EV / Sales 2021 3,91x
Nbr of Employees 30
Free-Float 43,8%
Chart WALLSTREET:ONLINE AG
Duration : Period :
wallstreet:online AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALLSTREET:ONLINE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 88,33 €
Last Close Price 79,20 €
Spread / Highest target 19,9%
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Zmojda Chief Executive Officer
André Kolbinger Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Nicklaus Member-Supervisory Board
René Krüger Member-Supervisory Board
Michael Bulgrin Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALLSTREET:ONLINE AG55.29%168
EXPERIAN PLC20.85%36 273
IHS MARKIT LTD.4.70%31 304
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.35.68%11 767
EUROMONEY INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR PLC-33.26%1 212
DONNELLEY FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.10.98%393
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group