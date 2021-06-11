Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Wallstreet:online AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WSO1   DE000A2GS609

WALLSTREET:ONLINE AG

(WSO1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

wallstreet:online : Earnings Call Presentation

06/11/2021 | 10:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2020 Earnings Call

11 June 2021

2 wallstreet:online AG: Unique Operating Model To Digitise Europe's Largest Retail Brokerage Market

2020 Financial Statements - Basis of Preparation

1 Consolidated and Single-Entity Accounts based on German HGB

  1. Unqualified audit opinions received from EY
  2. Main auditing activities were conducted by EY during May 2021
  3. Material entities: WSO AG, Ariva AG, ABC New Media, MIM
  4. Key audit areas: first-time consolidation, financial assets, tax
  5. wallstreet:online capital AG included "at equity"

3 wallstreet:online AG: Unique Operating Model To Digitise Europe's Largest Retail Brokerage Market

2020 Revenue Overview

in EUR 000s

AG

Consolidated

2019

2020

Growth

2019(1)

2020

Growth

Sales

8,550

13,739

61%

12,286

28,209

130%

of which Social & Media

8,062

12,399

54%

12,198

26,869

120%

of which other

488

1,340

175%

88

1,340

n/m

(1) Pro - forma, unaudited figures

4 wallstreet:online AG: Unique Operating Model To Digitise Europe's Largest Retail Brokerage Market

2020 Expenditure Overview

in EUR 000s

Consolidated

2019(1)

2020

Growth

Sales

12,286

28,209

130%

Other Operating Income

239

255

7%

Data & IT Costs

(2,015)

(5,345)

165%

Marketing

(133)

(8,107)

n/m

Personnel

(2,682)

(7,982)

198%

Other

(969)

(2,508)

159%

Non-recurring Items

(631)

3,008

n/m

EBITDA

6,095

7,530

24%

add back/ (deduct) non-recurring items

631

(3,008)

n/m

Operational EBITDA

6,726

4,522

(33%)

Smartbroker Customer Acquisition Costs

0

7,532

n/m

Operational EBITDA before CAC

6,726

12,054

79%

(1) Pro - forma, unaudited figures

5 wallstreet:online AG: Unique Operating Model To Digitise Europe's Largest Retail Brokerage Market

2020 Consolidated Cash Flow Statement

in EUR 000s

Consolidated

2020

Operational EBITDA

4,522

Change in Working Capital

(3,748)

Capital Expenditure

(479)

Operating Cash Flow

1,184

of which Smartbroker CACs

(7,065)

Non-recurring items

(838)

Taxes

(774)

Total pre-financing Cash Flow

(133)

Financing Cash Flow

4,540

Total Cash Flow

4,407

Um den Rest dieser Noodl zu lesen, rufen Sie bitte die Originalversion auf, und zwar hier.

Disclaimer

wallstreet:online AG published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 14:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WALLSTREET:ONLINE AG
10:14aWALLSTREET : online : Earnings Call Presentation
PU
04:38aPRESS RELEASE  : wallstreet:online AG: Audited consolidated financial statements..
DJ
04:38aWALLSTREET : online AG: Audited consolidated financial statements 2020 confirm s..
EQ
05/06DGAP-DD  : wallstreet:online AG english
DJ
05/06WALLSTREET : online AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by p..
EQ
05/03DGAP-DD  : wallstreet:online AG english
DJ
04/29WALLSTREET : online AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by p..
EQ
04/23FURTHER ACQUISITION OF SHARES IN WAL : online capital AG, increase to altogether..
EQ
02/25PRESS RELEASE  : wallstreet:online AG: Rapid growth and profitable fiscal 2020
DJ
02/25WALLSTREET : online AG: Rapid growth and profitable fiscal 2020
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 28,4 M 34,4 M 34,4 M
Net income 2020 4,52 M 5,49 M 5,49 M
Net cash 2020 2,62 M 3,18 M 3,18 M
P/E ratio 2020 87,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 398 M 485 M 484 M
EV / Sales 2020 14,0x
EV / Sales 2021 7,74x
Nbr of Employees 34
Free-Float 39,3%
Chart WALLSTREET:ONLINE AG
Duration : Period :
wallstreet:online AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALLSTREET:ONLINE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 28,50 €
Last Close Price 27,70 €
Spread / Highest target 8,30%
Spread / Average Target 2,89%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stefan Zmojda Chief Executive Officer
André Kolbinger Chairman-Supervisory Board
Roland Nicklaus Member-Supervisory Board
René Krüger Member-Supervisory Board
Michael Bulgrin Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALLSTREET:ONLINE AG84.67%485
IHS MARKIT LTD.19.44%42 758
EXPERIAN PLC-3.46%34 655
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.-8.84%9 503
OPEN LENDING CORPORATION9.64%4 837
EUROMONEY INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR PLC-0.94%1 615