wallstreet:online : Earnings Call Presentation
2020 Financial Statements - Basis of Preparation
1 Consolidated and Single-Entity Accounts based on German HGB
Unqualified audit opinions received from EY
Main auditing activities were conducted by EY during May 2021
Material entities: WSO AG, Ariva AG, ABC New Media, MIM
Key audit areas: first-time consolidation, financial assets, tax
wallstreet:online capital AG included "at equity"
2020 Revenue Overview
in EUR 000s
AG
Consolidated
2019
2020
Growth
2019
(1)
2020
Growth
Sales
8,550
13,739
61%
12,286
28,209
130%
of which Social & Media
8,062
12,399
54%
12,198
26,869
120%
of which other
488
1,340
175%
88
1,340
n/m
(1) Pro - forma, unaudited figures
2020 Expenditure Overview
in EUR 000s
Consolidated
2019
(1)
2020
Growth
Sales
12,286
28,209
130%
Other Operating Income
239
255
7%
Data & IT Costs
(2,015)
(5,345)
165%
Marketing
(133)
(8,107)
n/m
Personnel
(2,682)
(7,982)
198%
Other
(969)
(2,508)
159%
Non-recurring Items
(631)
3,008
n/m
EBITDA
6,095
7,530
24%
add back/ (deduct) non-recurring items
631
(3,008)
n/m
Operational EBITDA
6,726
4,522
(33%)
Smartbroker Customer Acquisition Costs
0
7,532
n/m
Operational EBITDA before CAC
6,726
12,054
79%
(1) Pro - forma, unaudited figures
2020 Consolidated Cash Flow Statement
in EUR 000s
Consolidated
2020
Operational EBITDA
4,522
Change in Working Capital
(3,748)
Capital Expenditure
(479)
Operating Cash Flow
1,184
of which Smartbroker CACs
(7,065)
Non-recurring items
(838)
Taxes
(774)
Total pre-financing Cash Flow
(133)
Financing Cash Flow
4,540
Total Cash Flow
4,407
Sales 2020
28,4 M
34,4 M
34,4 M
Net income 2020
4,52 M
5,49 M
5,49 M
Net cash 2020
2,62 M
3,18 M
3,18 M
P/E ratio 2020
87,9x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
398 M
485 M
484 M
EV / Sales 2020
14,0x
EV / Sales 2021
7,74x
Nbr of Employees
34
Free-Float
39,3%
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
4
Average target price
28,50 €
Last Close Price
27,70 €
Spread / Highest target
8,30%
Spread / Average Target
2,89%
Spread / Lowest Target
-9,75%
