Chico's FAS To Begin Offering Same-Day Delivery Powered by Walmart GoLocal

The delivery service launches today in select markets, just in time for last-minute holiday shoppers

Chico’s FAS is the first fashion brand to join Walmart’s delivery as a service platform, Walmart GoLocal

Just in time for the last-minute holiday rush, Chico’s FAS customers across its brand portfolio will, for the first time ever, have the option for online orders from the company’s three unique fashion brands –– Chico's, White House Black Market and Soma –– to be delivered directly to their doorsteps in as little as two hours. This convenient delivery option is made possible by Chico’s FAS new delivery service provider, Walmart GoLocal, and launches today in select markets, including Chicago, Illinois, and Fort Myers, Florida, and will expand to other markets in 2022.

“Getting our customer what she wants, when she wants it, is another step in our ‘digital first’ customer centricity transformation,” said Molly Langenstein, CEO, Chico’s FAS. “Whether delivering a last minute black dress, pair of pajamas or a new pair of jeans, partnering with Walmart GoLocal offers a convenient delivery option and yet another way we’re able to deliver on our promise of bringing women confidence and joy.”

It’s no secret Chico’s FAS has a passion for fashion. Each day, they provide clothing, shoes and accessories, intimate apparel and expert styling in their brick-and-mortar boutiques, digital online boutiques and through Style Connect, the company's proprietary digital styling tool that enables customers to conveniently shop wherever, whenever and however they prefer. Walmart GoLocal adds to Chico’s FAS broad delivery capabilities by allowing Chico’s FAS brands to expand beyond current ship-to-home offerings for customers in select markets.

“We’re excited to work with Chico’s FAS, Walmart GoLocal’s first fashion client, to bring added convenience to the lives of families in communities of all sizes across the country,” said Tom Ward, senior vice president of last mile, Walmart U.S. “Whether they’re shopping for something new for their closets or for their weekly grocery haul, we know customers everywhere are starved for time and hungry for convenience. The beauty of Walmart GoLocal is our ability to customize the service to businesses of all sizes and offerings and give shoppers time back, no matter what they’re looking for.”

Walmart GoLocal is a white-label delivery as a service offering that empowers businesses to grow using Walmart’s delivery capabilities and nationwide coverage at competitive pricing. This includes delivery on a range of assortment, including those with size and complex requirements, as well as the flexibility to meet varying timelines. Walmart GoLocal is an important part of Walmart’s overall strategy, which includes diversifying its revenue streams and profit pools with initiatives like Walmart Connect and Walmart Fulfillment Services.

Walmart GoLocal has already established a number of contractual agreements with national and enterprise retail clients, such as The Home Depot and Sam’s Club, and is currently accepting select new merchant partners at www.walmart.com/GoLocal.

About Chico’s FAS, Inc.

Chico’s FAS is a Florida-based fashion company founded in 1983 on Sanibel Island, Fla. The Company reinvented the fashion retail experience by creating fashion communities anchored by service, which put the customer at the center of everything we do. As one of the leading fashion retailers in North America, Chico's FAS is a company of three unique brands – Chico's, WHBM and Soma – each thriving in their own white space, founded by women, led by women, providing solutions that millions of women say give them confidence and joy.

As of October 30, 2021, the Company operated 1,279 stores in the U.S. and sold merchandise through 59 international franchise locations in Mexico and 2 domestic franchise airport locations. The Company’s merchandise is also available at www.chicos.com, www.chicosofftherack.com, www.whbm.com and www.soma.com, as well as through third-party channels.

To learn more about Chico's FAS, please visit our corporate website at www.chicosfas.com. The information on our corporate website is not, and shall not be deemed to be, a part of this press release or incorporated into our federal securities law filings.

About Walmart Inc.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 220 million customers and members visit approximately 10,500 stores and clubs under 48 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2021 revenue of $559 billion, Walmart employs 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at twitter.com/walmart.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211216005287/en/