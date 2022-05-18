Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Walmart Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WMT   US9311421039

WALMART INC.

(WMT)
  Report
05/18 11:41:00 am EDT
123.30 USD   -6.13%
11:17a
11:07a
MT
11:01a
MT
Amazon discriminates against pregnant and disabled workers, New York alleges

05/18/2022 | 10:56am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Amazon logo is displayed outside LDJ5 sortation center in New York City

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The New York State Division of Human Rights has filed a complaint against Amazon.com Inc accusing the online retailer of discriminating against pregnant and disabled workers at its worksites, Governor Kathy Hochul said on Wednesday.

Amazon was also accused of having policies requiring workers to take unpaid leaves of absence, even if they are capable of working, instead of providing reasonable accommodations.

New York faulted Amazon for giving worksite managers the power to ignore recommendations by in-house "accommodation consultants" that workers receive modified schedules or job responsibilities.

State law requires employers to provide reasonable accommodations to pregnant and disabled workers who ask. It also treats pregnancy-related medical conditions as disabilities.

"My administration will hold any employer accountable, regardless of how big or small, if they do not treat their workers with the dignity and respect they deserve," Hochul said in a statement.

Amazon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The complaint came as Seattle-based Amazon faces growing criticism over its treatment of workers, including some whom have pushed for unionization.

Amazon employed 1.61 million people at year end, and is the largest U.S. private employer other than Walmart Inc. It operates 23 worksites with more than 39,000 workers in New York.

Last September, six Democratic senators including New York's Kirsten Gillibrand called on the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to investigate Amazon's alleged "systemic" failure to accommodate pregnant warehouse workers.

Wednesday's complaint described how Amazon allegedly forced one pregnant worker to continue lifting packages over 25 pounds (11 kg), and put her on indefinite unpaid leave after she was injured.

It also said Amazon reversed recommendations to let two disabled workers modify their work schedules, after their managers resisted the changes.

Complaints by the Division of Human Rights are confidential.

The Amazon complaint seeks unspecified civil fines and penalties, improved training, and new policies governing the review of requests for reasonable accommodations.

Violations can result in penalties of up to $50,000, or $100,000 for willful conduct.

Amazon's profit was $33.4 billion in 2021.

The company has also been the target of litigation by state Attorney General Letitia James.

On May 10, a state appeals court dismissed her lawsuit accusing Amazon of failing to protect workers at two New York City facilities against COVID-19, and illegally retaliating against two employees who protested the conditions.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Additional reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York; Editing by Andrew Heavens, Chizu Nomiyama, Nick Zieminski and Marguerita Choy)

By Jonathan Stempel


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 592 B - -
Net income 2023 16 218 M - -
Net Debt 2023 42 136 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 22,5x
Yield 2023 1,71%
Capitalization 362 B 362 B -
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
EV / Sales 2024 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 2 300 000
Free-Float 52,3%
Chart WALMART INC.
Duration : Period :
Walmart Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALMART INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 131,35 $
Average target price 158,41 $
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brett M. Biggs Executive VP & CFO-Walmart International
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Clay Johnson Enterprise Chief Information Officer & EVP
Jerry R. Geisler Chief Information Security Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALMART INC.2.43%361 578
SYSCO CORPORATION9.38%43 774
KROGER13.19%36 934
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-0.87%31 954
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED9.29%29 369
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-11.78%27 960