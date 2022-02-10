Log in
    WMT   US9311421039

WALMART INC.

(WMT)
Amazon to ease mask rules for vaccinated staff

02/10/2022 | 11:25pm EST
Amazon will soon allow its U.S. employees to work without a face mask, and to go on paid COVID-19 leave -- but only if they're fully vaccinated.

In a message to workers shared with Reuters, Amazon said staff could work without a face mask if local regulations allow, and employees must be fully vaccinated by March 18 in order to get paid leave due to COVID-19

The online retailer attributed its policy updates to a recent decline in coronavirus cases across the country, rising vaccination rates, and public health guidance, calling it a "positive sign" for returning to normal operations.

Amazon's COVID-19 protocols have faced scrutiny throughout the pandemic.

Amazon is America's second-biggest private employer behind Walmart, with over 1.6 million full and part-time workers worldwide at the end of last year.

The retailer's paid leave change does not affect workers who have received a religious or medical exemption from vaccination.

The company said unvaccinated employees without an exemption can take unpaid time off for a week of COVID-19 isolation.


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 568 B - -
Net income 2022 14 264 M - -
Net Debt 2022 28 319 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,6x
Yield 2022 1,63%
Capitalization 377 B 377 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,71x
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 2 300 000
Free-Float 50,2%
Chart WALMART INC.
Duration : Period :
Walmart Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALMART INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 136,08 $
Average target price 166,69 $
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
Managers and Directors
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brett M. Biggs Executive VP & CFO-Walmart International
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Clay Johnson Enterprise Chief Information Officer & EVP
Jerry R. Geisler Chief Information Security Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALMART INC.-4.84%381 935
SYSCO CORPORATION5.59%41 276
KONINKLIJKE AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-3.19%33 885
THE KROGER CO.-0.20%33 197
TESCO PLC2.45%30 196
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-9.47%29 834