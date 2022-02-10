Amazon to ease mask rules for vaccinated staff

In a message to workers shared with Reuters, Amazon said staff could work without a face mask if local regulations allow, and employees must be fully vaccinated by March 18 in order to get paid leave due to COVID-19

The online retailer attributed its policy updates to a recent decline in coronavirus cases across the country, rising vaccination rates, and public health guidance, calling it a "positive sign" for returning to normal operations.

Amazon's COVID-19 protocols have faced scrutiny throughout the pandemic.

Amazon is America's second-biggest private employer behind Walmart, with over 1.6 million full and part-time workers worldwide at the end of last year.

The retailer's paid leave change does not affect workers who have received a religious or medical exemption from vaccination.

The company said unvaccinated employees without an exemption can take unpaid time off for a week of COVID-19 isolation.