Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Walmart Inc.    WMT

WALMART INC.

(WMT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Biden signs 'Buy American' order, pledges to renew U.S. manufacturing

01/25/2021 | 05:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.S. President Joe Biden departs Holy Trinity Catholic Church on the first Sunday as the U.S. President, in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden vowed on Monday to leverage the purchasing power of the U.S. government, the world's biggest single buyer of goods and services, to strengthen domestic manufacturing and create markets for new technologies.

The Democratic president signed an executive order aimed at closing loopholes in existing "Buy American" provisions, which apply to about a third of the $600 billion in goods and services the federal government buys each year. The order will make any waivers more transparent and create a senior White House role to oversee the process.

"I don't buy for one second that the vitality of American manufacturing is a thing of the past," Biden told reporters before signing the order. "American manufacturing was the arsenal of democracy in World War Two and it must be part of the engine of American prosperity now."

Biden reiterated plans announced on the campaign trail to replace the fleet of federal cars with U.S.-made electric vehicles.

Revitalizing the manufacturing sector, which accounts for about 12% of the U.S. economy, is a key part of Biden's broader push to drive up wages, create more union jobs, support minority-owned businesses and strengthen U.S. supply chains, White House officials say.

Boosting U.S. manufacturing has proven a vexing challenge for previous administrations, including that of former President Donald Trump.

"America can't sit on the sidelines in the race to the future. Our competitors aren't waiting," Biden said. "To ensure the future is made in America, we need to win not just the jobs of today, but the jobs and industries of tomorrow."

Manufacturers have been attracted by lower wages and weaker environmental standards in China and other countries in recent decades. This exodus has resulted in critical gaps that have been laid bare during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the making of medical equipment.

China overtook the United States as the world's top manufacturer in 2010, and was responsible for 28% of global output in 2018, according to United Nations data.

The AFL-CIO federation of trade unions welcomed Biden's order.

"This order is a good first step in revitalizing U.S. manufacturing, which Trump's policies failed to do over the past four years," AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka said.

TOUGH CHALLENGE

Major U.S. retailers, including Walmart Inc, have launched high-profile "Made in America" campaigns, only to court foreign manufacturers afterward.

Rebuilding supply chains and developing new ones is key to U.S. economic growth, trade experts say.

The U.S. trade deficit surged to $68 billion in November, its highest level in 14 years, as businesses filled shelves with foreign goods and supplied domestic factories reliant on foreign parts, offsetting a rise in exports.

Biden's order directs federal agencies to reevaluate the threshold used to determine U.S. content, to prevent companies that sell to the government from importing largely foreign-made goods and selling them as U.S.-made after making minor tweaks.

New percentages for required U.S. content will be determined as a result of the process to be launched on Monday, officials said.

Canada, the second-largest U.S. trading partner, is worried Canadian companies and workers could bear the pain if trading relations between the neighboring countries deteriorate.

"We are always concerned by 'Buy American' ... for sure that is going to be an issue very, very high on our agenda in our work with the Biden administration," Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters in Ottawa.

Asked if the order would be seen as protectionist, a Biden administration official said Sunday night that it would be fully consistent with U.S. commitments under the World Trade Organization, and Washington would work with trade partners to modernize global rules.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal, Alexandra Alper and Timothy Aeppel; Additional reporting by Nandita Bose in Washington and David Ljunggren in Ottawa; Editing by Heather Timmons, Jacqueline Wong, Paul Simao and Cynthia Osterman)

By Andrea Shalal, Alexandra Alper and Timothy Aeppel


© Reuters 2021
All news about WALMART INC.
01:05pTARGET : to Pay $200 Million in Employee Bonuses, Extend COVID-19 Pandemic-Relat..
MT
10:23aWALMART : R5 Capital Downgrades Walmart to Sell from Hold, Sets $131 Price Targe..
MT
08:13aFertitta-backed blank check firm to take Hillman public in $2.64 bln deal
RE
01/24China Overtakes U.S. as World's Leading Destination for Foreign Direct Invest..
DJ
01/24China Overtakes U.S. as World's Leading Destination for Foreign Direct Invest..
DJ
01/24China Overtakes U.S. as World's Leading Destination for Foreign Direct Invest..
DJ
01/22WALMART : Insider Selling at WalMart (WMT) Continues with Significant Sale
MT
01/22WALMART : Expects to Provide Up to 13 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses per Month
MT
01/22WALMART : Unveils Preparation for Covid-19 Vaccine Rollouts
DJ
01/22SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class ..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 552 B - -
Net income 2021 19 385 M - -
Net Debt 2021 44 086 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,8x
Yield 2021 1,50%
Capitalization 414 B 414 B -
EV / Sales 2021 0,83x
EV / Sales 2022 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 2 200 000
Free-Float 48,9%
Chart WALMART INC.
Duration : Period :
Walmart Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALMART INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 161,50 $
Last Close Price 146,20 $
Spread / Highest target 23,1%
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Dacona Smith Chief Operating Officer & Senior VP-Sam's Club
Brett M. Biggs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Clay Johnson Enterprise Chief Information Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALMART INC.1.51%414 009
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.9.46%33 603
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.-12.52%33 110
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-1.05%25 917
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED3.59%25 408
COLES GROUP LIMITED1.71%18 693
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ