Sept 20 (Reuters) -

* BYTEDANCE SAYS POSSIBILITY OF INTRODUCING MORE INVESTORS INTO TIKTOK IN ADDITION TO ORACLE, WALMART CANNOT BE RULED OUT - GLOBAL TIMES

* BYTEDANCE SAYS NO SPECIFIC DEAL ON TIKTOK'S PRE-IPO HAS BEEN SIGNED YET - GLOBAL TIMES Source text - https://bit.ly/3iLL4CM