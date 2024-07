SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's Vice Minister of Commerce Wang Shouwen met the chief executive officer of Walmart Inc, Kathryn McLay, on Friday, the commerce ministry said in a statement.

The two sides exchanged views on China-U.S. economic and trade relations, Walmart's development in China and other issues, the statement said.

China is the biggest source of Walmart's imported goods.

