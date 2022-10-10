Consumer Cos Down as Mortgage Rates Set to Rise -- Consumer Roundup

Retailers and other consumer companies fell amid concerns about rising mortgage rates.

Another bout of volatility in U.K. gilt markets was seen likely to spill into U.S. credit markets, threatening to drive up rates. U.S. mortgage rates have already risen to a 15-year high.

Target launched its Black Friday sale, which will include half-priced electronics and toys. Walmart also said it was offering sales this week for holiday shoppers.

In China, consumer-discretionary stocks led a slide in the broad CSI 300 to a more than two-year low after a private gauge of China's services sector fell sharply from an expansion into contraction in September.

