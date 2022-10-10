Advanced search
    WMT   US9311421039

WALMART INC.

(WMT)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-10 pm EDT
129.32 USD   +0.59%
03:59pWalmart to Convert Atlanta Center into Fulfillment Services Facility
MT
02:39pBNP Paribas Exane Lifts Price Target for Walmart to $132 From $131, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
08:05aInflation, early shopping to slow U.S. online holiday spending - report
RE
Consumer Cos Down as Mortgage Rates Set to Rise -- Consumer Roundup

10/10/2022 | 05:10pm EDT
Retailers and other consumer companies fell amid concerns about rising mortgage rates.

Another bout of volatility in U.K. gilt markets was seen likely to spill into U.S. credit markets, threatening to drive up rates. U.S. mortgage rates have already risen to a 15-year high.

Target launched its Black Friday sale, which will include half-priced electronics and toys. Walmart also said it was offering sales this week for holiday shoppers.

In China, consumer-discretionary stocks led a slide in the broad CSI 300 to a more than two-year low after a private gauge of China's services sector fell sharply from an expansion into contraction in September. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-10-22 1709ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 595 B - -
Net income 2023 14 749 M - -
Net Debt 2023 42 490 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,9x
Yield 2023 1,75%
Capitalization 349 B 349 B -
EV / Sales 2023 0,66x
EV / Sales 2024 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 2 300 000
Free-Float 51,6%
Managers and Directors
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John David Rainey Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Clay Johnson Enterprise Chief Information Officer & EVP
Jerry R. Geisler Chief Information Security Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALMART INC.-11.15%348 942
SYSCO CORPORATION-8.10%36 536
KROGER-4.99%30 780
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-12.23%25 800
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED3.89%25 603
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-15.08%24 706