Consumer companies fell as steady increases in energy prices raised concerns about inflation.

"To some degree, the market is trying to handicap how things like the student-loan holiday expiring, what that's going to mean to discretionary spending," said Eric Marshall, president of Dallas mutual-fund firm Hodges Capital. "At the same time, you've seen oil prices move back up, so there's more pain at the pump."

Walmart Chief Executive Doug McMillon said the world's largest retailer told a Goldman Sachs conference that the U.S. consumer was exhibiting buying power ahead of the critical holiday shopping season.

"Generally speaking, the consumer balance sheet is still in fairly good shape, however the cushion people may have built up, just from the lack of consumption from the pandemic stay-at-home effect" may have worn off, said Marshall. "I think a lot of people got out and traveled over past year, also bought vehicles -- things maybe put off during pandemic."

Investment firm KKR plans to invest an additional $250 million to boost its stake in the retail unit of the Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries.

MGM Resorts International shut down some of its computer systems after experiencing what it described as a cybersecurity issue that affected hotel and casino operations.

