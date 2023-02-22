Advanced search
WALMART INC.

(WMT)
2023-02-22
144.24 USD   -2.10%
Consumer Cos Down on Mortgage Rate Concerns -- Consumer Roundup

02/22/2023 | 05:33pm EST
Retailers and other consumer companies fell amid concerns about rising interest rates.

Mortgage rates were set to test multiyear highs, and most Federal Reserve officials thought slowing the pace of interest rate increases at their meeting three weeks ago offered the best way to balance the risks of doing too much or too little to combat inflation. But some warned against the hazards of slowing or stopping rate increases too soon, according to minutes from the Jan. 31 - Feb. 1 meeting.

Demand for mortgages fell 13.3% in the latest week as rates go back to highs last seen in November.

Bath & Body Works rose after The Wall Street Journal reported that activist investor Dan Loeb's Third Point firm would launch a proxy fight, seeking a shift in strategy from the purveyor of soap and scents.

Walmart gave back some of its gains after sportswear chain Dick's Sporting Goods agreed to buy outdoor retailer Moosejaw from the discount giant. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-22-23 1732ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 602 B - -
Net income 2023 9 609 M - -
Net Debt 2023 42 699 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 42,0x
Yield 2023 1,54%
Capitalization 397 B 397 B -
EV / Sales 2023 0,73x
EV / Sales 2024 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 2 100 000
Free-Float 51,3%
Managers and Directors
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John David Rainey Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Clay Johnson Enterprise Chief Information Officer & EVP
Jerry R. Geisler Chief Information Security Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALMART INC.3.28%397 320
SYSCO CORPORATION2.96%38 989
KROGER CO. (THE)-1.30%31 940
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.12.00%31 210
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED9.42%30 586
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED-2.37%28 050