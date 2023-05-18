Advanced search
    WMT   US9311421039

WALMART INC.

(WMT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-18 pm EDT
151.47 USD   +1.30%
05:40pConsumer Cos Up After Walmart 1Q Sales Growth -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
04:49pWall Street ends higher, dollar climbs on solid data, debt ceiling progress
RE
04:22pGrowing debt ceiling deal hopes send stocks higher
RE
Consumer Cos Up After Walmart 1Q Sales Growth -- Consumer Roundup

05/18/2023 | 05:40pm EDT
Consumer companies rose after mixed economic and strong Walmart sales data.

Shares of Walmart rose after the world's largest retailer by sales posted a 7.4% first-quarter leap in U.S. same-store sales, as it captured market share from rivals and passed on higher costs to customers. The retailer's outlook was more muted, however, according to one strategist.

"Walmart are saying consumer health might not be awesome, might just be waning a little bit," said JJ Kinahan, chief executive of IG North America, and president of its brokerage tastytrade.

Used-home sales fell 3.4% in April from the prior month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.28 million, the National Association of Realtors said. Home prices fell nationwide by the largest increment in more than a decade. Still, the weakness in housing data offset strength in labor-market data, which had triggered bets that the Federal Reserve would not pause its interest-rate increases at its June meeting after all.

Shares of Dole rallied after the producer of fruits and vegetables reported a swing to a profit in the latest quarter, helped by strong fruit sales.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-18-23 1739ET

Analyst Recommendations on WALMART INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 630 B - -
Net income 2024 16 994 M - -
Net Debt 2024 44 278 M - -
P/E ratio 2024 24,4x
Yield 2024 1,52%
Capitalization 403 B 403 B -
EV / Sales 2024 0,71x
EV / Sales 2025 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 2 100 000
Free-Float 51,3%
Chart WALMART INC.
Technical analysis trends WALMART INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 41
Last Close Price 149,53 $
Average target price 163,92 $
Spread / Average Target 9,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John David Rainey Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Jerry R. Geisler Chief Information Security Officer & Senior VP
Suresh Kumar EVP, Chief Technology & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALMART INC.5.64%403 334
SYSCO CORPORATION-3.96%37 140
KROGER CO. (THE)9.76%35 344
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.15.13%32 454
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED13.59%30 773
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED0.77%28 676
