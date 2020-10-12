Log in
WALMART INC.

10/12 05:28:32 pm
144.09 USD   +0.92%
05:40pREGENERATIVE APPROACH : Going Beyond Sustainability
PU
05:08pConsumer Cos Up Ahead Of Amazon Prime Day, Other Online Sales -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Consumer Cos Up Ahead Of Amazon Prime Day, Other Online Sales -- Consumer Roundup

10/12/2020 | 05:08pm EDT

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rose as investors bet the sector would see strong sales going into the holiday season.

Amazon.com is set to launch its "Prime Day" sale at midnight, and J.C.Penney, Walmart and Target are among those who will host rival online promotional events.

British Airways' parent International Airlines Group replaced Alex Cruz, the carrier's chief executive, with Sean Doyle, the head of Irish airline Aer Lingus, moving to shake up the senior ranks at several of its most important airlines.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-12-20 1707ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 548 B - -
Net income 2021 16 894 M - -
Net Debt 2021 46 492 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,8x
Yield 2021 1,53%
Capitalization 405 B 405 B -
EV / Sales 2021 0,82x
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 2 200 000
Free-Float 49,0%
Chart WALMART INC.
Duration : Period :
Walmart Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALMART INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 38
Average target price 146,21 $
Last Close Price 142,78 $
Spread / Highest target 22,6%
Spread / Average Target 2,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Dacona Smith Chief Operating Officer & Senior VP-Sam's Club
Brett M. Biggs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Clay Johnson Enterprise Chief Information Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALMART INC.20.14%404 603
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.9.78%38 399
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-11.87%29 607
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-13.71%22 393
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED11.93%18 254
COLES GROUP LIMITED18.67%16 900
