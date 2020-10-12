Consumer Cos Up Ahead Of Amazon Prime Day, Other Online Sales -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rose as investors bet the sector would see strong sales going into the holiday season.

Amazon.com is set to launch its "Prime Day" sale at midnight, and J.C.Penney, Walmart and Target are among those who will host rival online promotional events.

British Airways' parent International Airlines Group replaced Alex Cruz, the carrier's chief executive, with Sean Doyle, the head of Irish airline Aer Lingus, moving to shake up the senior ranks at several of its most important airlines.

