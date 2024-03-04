Easter is fast approaching and this year, inflation continues to affect how customers plan to celebrate the holiday – with nearly two-thirds of Walmart customers (65%) reporting they expect inflation to have an impact on their Easter celebrations1.

Walmart is committed to helping customers save money and live better and that commitment is never more important than during key holidays. That’s why the retailer is once again removing inflation on a Walmart-curated Easter meal, available to purchase at a price even lower than last year, so customers can celebrate their Easter traditions while staying on budget this year.

Walmart offers an entire Easter meal for less than $8 per person

Walmart continues to make significant investments on top of its Every Day Low Prices to offer deep savings during some of the year’s most important celebrations. This commitment saved customers more than $1 billion on seasonal baskets and Rollbacks in 2023.

With customers still feeling the burden of high food costs, Walmart is lowering the cost of a curated Easter meal, available for purchase at a price even lower than last year. Customers will be delighted to discover that the meal features all the Easter mainstays, from ham and sweet potatoes to all the ingredients for deviled eggs, to apple pie and more. Best of all, the meal can serve up to 10 people and is available for an average price of less than $8 per person2.

“Saving customers money is central to Walmart’s mission, and that’s never more in focus than during important holiday celebrations,” said John Laney, executive vice president, Food, Walmart U.S. “We’re proud to offer an Easter meal priced even lower than last year, so our customers can celebrate without sacrificing the essentials this holiday season and deliver on our promise of helping them save money and live better.”

An Easter basket full of goodies for less than $20

No Easter celebration is complete without an Easter basket of treats! Customers can purchase a basket – complete with candy, fun accessories and paper grass – for under $20 at Walmart this holiday season.

In addition to the curated Easter basket, Walmart continues to adapt its assortment and carry the items customers crave for each seasonal celebration. With more customers planning to decorate their homes for Easter this year3, Walmart is offering a ton of seasonal must-haves, from Easter bunny inflatables to adorn the front yard, to Peeps plushies and Easter flocked bunnies to accent any space.

“Easter baskets full of treats, stuffed bunnies and egg hunts are all synonymous with Easter celebrations,” said Julie Barber, executive vice president, General Merchandise, Walmart U.S. “We have made sure that our customers can not only get their entire meal at a great price at Walmart, but we’re also offering amazing prices on the seasonal extras that really add to the holiday celebrations and memory-making.”

Customers can take advantage of the savings on the Easter meal in-stores and online through March 31. Same-day delivery or curbside pick-up are available for both the meal and basket in just one easy click by visiting www.walmart.com/EasterSavings and www.walmart.com/EasterBasket, respectively.

Walmart is proud to show up for its customers during the moments that matter most and help customers save money and live better, from holiday celebrations like Easter to every day in between.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 255 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2024 revenue of $648 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart, on X (formerly known as Twitter) at twitter.com/walmart, and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart.

1 Walmart CIS Seasonal – Easter survey; Gen. Pop. sample; February 2024

2 Based on the national or highest regional price to be charged for the same items from Feb. 15 – Mar. 31, 2024. Prices at your local Walmart may be lower.

3 Walmart CIS Seasonal – Easter survey; Gen. Pop. sample; February 2024

