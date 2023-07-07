STORY: A man who pleaded guilty to murdering 23 people and wounding 22 others in a racist attack at an El Paso Walmart was sentenced to 90 consecutive life terms in prison by a federal judge on Friday.

Prosecutors said that in 2019 Patrick Crusius drove 600 miles from a Dallas suburb to the city on the U.S.-Mexico border and opened fire with an AK-47-style rifle loaded with hollow-point ammunition.

He targeted people he believed were Hispanic, fueled by white supremacist beliefs.

Before the massacre, Crusius posted on the internet a manifesto that declared, "This attack is a response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas. They are the instigators, not me. I am simply defending my country from cultural and ethnic replacement brought on by the invasion."

Similar ideas appear to have propelled other attacks, targeting Jews at a Pittsburg synagogue, and a Buffalo supermarket targeting African-Americans.

Crusius did not speak in court Friday. The sentencing followed two days of emotional testimony from witnesses. He reached a deal with prosecutors to plead guilty to avoid the death penalty.

Crusius still faces Texas state charges that could result in his execution.