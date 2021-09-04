Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Walmart Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WMT   US9311421039

WALMART INC.

(WMT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Flipkart co-founder challenges Indian enforcement agency probe

09/04/2021 | 09:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Woman with smartphone is seen in front of displayed Flipkart logo in this illustration taken

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Sachin Bansal, co-founder of e-commerce giant Flipkart, has mounted a court challenge against India's financial crime-fighting agency, which has accused him and others of violation of foreign investment laws, court records showed.

The agency, the Enforcement Directorate, had in July issued a so-called show cause notice to Flipkart, its founders and some investors asking them to explain why they should not face a penalty of $1.35 billion for alleged violation of f
oreign investment laws between 2009 and 2015, Reuters reported last month. https://reut.rs/3n5USMW

Court records and media reports on Saturday showed Sachin Bansal has urged a state court in the southern state of Tamil Nadu to quash the agency's notice, arguing that it was issued after an inordinate delay.

The judge in the case, R Mahadevan, heard the matter on Friday and asked the Enforcement Agency to file a response, reports said.

Sachin Bansal, the Enforcement Directorate and Flipkart did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Flipkart has previously said it was "in compliance with Indian laws and regulations" and would cooperate with authorities.

The Enforcement Directorate has been investigating e-commerce giants Flipkart and Amazon.com Inc for years for allegedly bypassing foreign investment laws that strictly regulate multi-brand retail and restrict such companies to operating a marketplace for sellers.

Walmart took a majority stake in Flipkart for $16 billion in 2018, its biggest deal ever. Sachin Bansal sold his stake to Walmart at that time, while the other co-founder, Binny Bansal, retained a small stake.

The case concerned an investigation into allegations that Flipkart attracted foreign investment and a related party, WS Retail, then sold goods to consumers on its shopping website, which was prohibited under the law, Reuters has reported.

In February, a Reuters investigation http://reut.rs/2OCOT2W based on Amazon documents showed it had given preferential treatment for years to a small group of sellers, publicly misrepresented ties with them and used them to bypass Indian law. Amazon says it gives no preferential treatment to any seller.

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra and Aditi Shah; Editing by Robert Birsel)


© Reuters 2021
All news about WALMART INC.
06:44aBANSAL MULTIFLEX : Flipkart co-founder challenges Indian enforcement agency prob..
RE
06:37aBANSAL MULTIFLEX : Flipkart co-founder challenges Indian enforcement agency prob..
RE
09/03UK's Asda to roll out stores to petrol station forecourts
RE
09/03GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Amazon, Delivery Hero, Walmart, Broadcom, JD.com, Didi Glo..
09/03JD COM : Backed Dada Nexus Partners With Sam's Club on Unmanned Deliveries
MT
09/02NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/02WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : COVID-19 test maker Labcorp raises minimum hourly wag..
RE
09/02WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : COVID-19 test maker Labcorp increases minimum hourly ..
RE
09/02WALMART : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
09/02Consumer Cos Tick Down Amid Jobs Nervousness -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WALMART INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 559 B - -
Net income 2022 14 893 M - -
Net Debt 2022 30 220 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,1x
Yield 2022 1,48%
Capitalization 418 B 418 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,80x
EV / Sales 2023 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 2 300 000
Free-Float 51,0%
Chart WALMART INC.
Duration : Period :
Walmart Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALMART INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Last Close Price 149,25 $
Average target price 167,65 $
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brett M. Biggs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Clay Johnson Enterprise Chief Information Officer & EVP
Jerry R. Geisler Chief Information Security Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALMART INC.3.54%418 220
SYSCO CORPORATION4.16%39 610
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED3.59%38 364
THE KROGER CO.46.88%34 894
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.22.44%34 566
TESCO PLC10.50%27 204