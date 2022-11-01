Advanced search
    WMT   US9311421039

WALMART INC.

(WMT)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:38 2022-11-01 pm EDT
142.16 USD   -0.12%
02:09pFor Two Days Only, Annual Walmart+ Membership Is Half Price
BU
03:29aResponsible Minerals Initiative cuts ITSCI from approved traceability list
RE
10/31Responsible Minerals Initiative cuts ITSCI from approved traceability list
RE
For Two Days Only, Annual Walmart+ Membership Is Half Price

11/01/2022 | 02:09pm EDT
Walmart+ is $49 for new signups Nov. 1-3, with members getting extended early access to Black Friday deals starting Nov. 7

Just in the (saint) nick of time, Walmart is giving shoppers a special gift this holiday season with a tree-mendous offer – the first ever major savings on a Walmart+ membership! For two days only, new members can sign up for an annual Walmart+ membership for just $49, amounting to an epic six months free off its everyday price. This limited time offer on the first year of an annual membership is available starting today through November 3.*

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101006203/en/

For Two Days Only, Annual Walmart+ Membership Is Half Price (Photo: Business Wire)

For Two Days Only, Annual Walmart+ Membership Is Half Price (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are offering half off the Walmart+ membership now so that as many customers as possible can take advantage of early access to the hottest holiday deals this season,” said Chris Cracchiolo, senior vice president and general manager, Walmart+. “This is the perfect time to sign up as customers save big on the membership and on hundreds of holiday items. Plus, signing up also includes access to the full suite of benefits for an entire year.”

Sign Up Today for Early Access to Event 1 Deals

This holiday season, Walmart+ Early Access during Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days events is back and better than ever with extended shopping hours for members. Starting at 12 p.m. ET on November 7, Walmart+ members will get exclusive access to each of our Black Friday Deals for Days events a full seven hours before other customers log on at 7 p.m. ET. The first event kicks off with members getting early access to deals** including:

The Ultimate Holiday Convenience

This half-off boost will help even more people discover how Walmart+, and all of its perks, can alleviate stress and stretch their dollar throughout the entire holiday season and beyond. That includes everything from early access to Black Friday deals; discounted gas to visit loved ones; the best seasonal movies streaming on Paramount+; all their favorite holiday music on Spotify; and the ultimate entertaining convenience: unlimited grocery and gift deliveries from a local store right to members’ doors.

For more information about how to become a Walmart+ member, please visit walmart.com/plus.

*Pay $49 for the first year of an annual membership. Offer ends 11/3/2022 at 11:59PM ET. Not available to current monthly or annual paid members.

**While supplies last.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and numerous eCommerce websites under 46 banners in 24 countries. With fiscal year 2022 revenue of $573 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting https://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at https://facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/walmart.


© Business Wire 2022
