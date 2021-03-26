Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Walmart Inc.    WMT

WALMART INC.

(WMT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 03/26 12:03:46 pm
134.16 USD   +0.11%
10:11aWALMART  : TCPA Tracker - March 2021
AQ
08:33aAsda workers win key victory in equal pay dispute
RE
03/25Walgreens to open first corporate COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Amtrak
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GameStop up 13% more as 'Reddit army' bets on sales turnaround

03/26/2021 | 11:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: GameStop logo is seen near displayed stock graph in this illustration

(Reuters) - "Meme" stock-in-chief GameStop jumped another 13% in value on Friday, building on a surge since results earlier this week that showed online sales improving and a much-hyped management reshuffle gathering pace.

The video-game retailer, whose shares rose as high as $483 in a battle with short-sellers in January, has now risen more than five times in value since hitting a low of $38.50 per share in mid-February.

It was trading at around $190 by mid-morning, but was still down about 5% on the week after the company pointed to the possibility of a share sale in its earnings filing on Tuesday.

"It's fascinating because it seems that the Reddit army is doubling down and believing that the company is going to be able to shift their business and pivot to e-commerce," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

The company has benefited from a push by retail investors, often on online forums such as Reddit's popular WallStreetBets, to drive up prices of stocks they believed were undervalued.

Short interest in GameStop has fallen to about 15% of the stock's float from a peak of 141% in the first week of 2021, according to data from financial analytics firm S3 Partners.

Chewy Inc co-founder Ryan Cohen is seeking to transform the retailer into an e-commerce firm that can take on big-box store rivals such as Target Corp and Walmart Inc.

Chief Financial Officer Jim Bell has departed and the company said this week it had appointed former Amazon.com executive Jenna Owens as Chief Operating Officer.

"The hiring of Jenna Owens is very positively viewed as GameStop now becoming cutting edge and having leadership that could help transform the company," OANDA's Moya said, adding that the stock price was still likely to "have a wild consolidation" over the next two months.

Wall Street's main indexes have had a roller-coaster March as a jump in U.S. government bond yields sparked a sell-off in riskier assets. [.N]

GameStop, which added three new directors including Cohen to its board in January as part of a settlement, said in its annual regulatory filing https://news.gamestop.com/node/18661/html on Tuesday it expects eight incumbent board members to retire at its 2021 annual meeting in June.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Patrick Graham and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

By Susan Mathew


© Reuters 2021
All news about WALMART INC.
10:11aWALMART  : TCPA Tracker - March 2021
AQ
08:33aAsda workers win key victory in equal pay dispute
RE
03/25Walgreens to open first corporate COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Amtrak
RE
03/25Companies Consider Alternative Routes, Assess Costs as Suez Canal Blockage Co..
DJ
03/25Covid-19 Vaccinations, Tests Give Boost to Kroger's Health Ambitions
DJ
03/24Consumer Cos Down On Oil Spike, European Covid Case Counts -- Consumer Roundu..
DJ
03/24SONY  : GameStop tumbles 34% as Reddit darling mulls share sale
RE
03/24GameStop slumps on share sale talk, sales dive
RE
03/24WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Despite best efforts, the message is not getting th..
03/24WALMART  : Apply Now for Walmart's Annual Open Call for Products Made, Grown or ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 549 B - -
Net income 2022 15 121 M - -
Net Debt 2022 34 973 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,9x
Yield 2022 1,64%
Capitalization 378 B 378 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
EV / Sales 2023 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 2 300 000
Free-Float 2,07%
Chart WALMART INC.
Duration : Period :
Walmart Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALMART INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 38
Average target price 159,12 $
Last Close Price 134,01 $
Spread / Highest target 34,3%
Spread / Average Target 18,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brett M. Biggs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Clay Johnson Enterprise Chief Information Officer & EVP
Jerry R. Geisler Chief Information Security Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALMART INC.-7.03%377 512
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.-8.07%36 119
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.21.21%35 920
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED1.17%27 756
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-6.20%25 218
COLES GROUP LIMITED-12.35%16 000
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ