Now, one year later, we're excited to announce that we plan to reopen the Grapevine Sam's Club.

Just two weeks before Christmas in December 2022, an EF-1 tornado touched down in Grapevine, Texas. The storm damaged several commercial buildings, including Sam's Club, resulting in the closing of its doors. The Grapevine community reached out to us, sharing the many ways they love Sam's Club and how we've served their small businesses, schools, sports clubs, nonprofit organizations and more.

Following extensive renovations, the revitalized Grapevine location will bring new jobs and a better, faster, more seamless shopping experience for members. And, as part of our commitment to the Grapevine community, Sam's Club will also give $30,000 through a grant and in-kind charitable donations to support the Grapevine Relief and Community Exchange (GRACE).



"We are thrilled to announce the reopening and revitalization of our Grapevine location and are excited for the opportunity to directly serve the Grapevine community again," Lance de la Rosa, EVP and Chief Operating Officer at Sam's Club, said. "We're looking forward to providing an enhanced shopping experience and delivering on our promise of helping our members share more, serve more and live more through value, convenience and quality."

