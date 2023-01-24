Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Walmart Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WMT   US9311421039

WALMART INC.

(WMT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:34:32 2023-01-24 pm EST
143.26 USD   +0.43%
02:26pWall Street totters after mixed earnings, trade halt glitch
RE
01:34pMan accused of killing 23 in 2019 El Paso mass shooting to plead guilty
RE
01:30pWall Street edges lower as earnings kick into high gear
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Man accused of killing 23 in 2019 El Paso mass shooting to plead guilty

01/24/2023 | 01:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: El Paso shooter Patrick Crusius arraignment

(Reuters) - The man accused of killing 23 people and injuring dozens more in a 2019 massacre targeting people of Mexican descent at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, will plead guilty to federal hate crimes charges, his attorneys said in a court filing.

It comes days after federal prosecutors said they will not seek the death penalty for the shooter, Patrick Crusius.

Prosecutors say Crusius drove 11 hours to El Paso, which sits on the U.S. border with Mexico, from his hometown of Allen, near Dallas, on Aug. 3, 2019, and fired at shoppers with an AK-47 rifle inside the Walmart store. He surrendered to officers who confronted him outside.

"Defendant notifies the Court of his intention to enter a plea of guilty to the pending Indictment," the motion filed in court read. Court records showed the motion was granted.

Crusius, who also faces state charges in Texas, is set to stand trial in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, facing 23 counts of committing a hate crime resulting in death, and 23 counts of using a firearm to commit murder, among other charges.

He pleaded not guilty in 2020 to 90 federal hate crime charges in the case. Proceedings were delayed while prosecutors decided whether to pursue the death penalty against him.

In 2020, his lawyers argued that Crusius, then 21, had been diagnosed with severe, lifelong neurological and mental disabilities and should not face execution if convicted.

A Texas judge last year put off a state trial in the case as federal prosecutors determined whether they would seek capital punishment.

A manifesto that prosecutors say was posted online by Crusius on 8chan, a now-defunct message board often used by extremists, said the Walmart attack was "a response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas."

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

By Kanishka Singh


© Reuters 2023
All news about WALMART INC.
02:26pWall Street totters after mixed earnings, trade halt glitch
RE
01:34pMan accused of killing 23 in 2019 El Paso mass shooting to plead guilty
RE
01:30pWall Street edges lower as earnings kick into high gear
RE
12:35pUS Walmart workers to get pay raises next month
AQ
12:26pWalmart to Increase Wages for US Hourly Staffers
MT
12:19pWalmart to Raise Average Hourly Wage for US Workers to $17.50
MT
12:05pWalmart to Raise Average Hourly Wage for US Workers to $17.50
MT
11:45aWalmart to raise minimum wage for U.S. hourly workers to $14
RE
11:18aWalmart to raise wages for U.S. workers
RE
10:26aNYSE-Listed Stocks Halted for Unclear Reasons
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WALMART INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 602 B - -
Net income 2023 9 568 M - -
Net Debt 2023 42 656 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 40,8x
Yield 2023 1,59%
Capitalization 385 B 385 B -
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
EV / Sales 2024 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 2 300 000
Free-Float 51,3%
Chart WALMART INC.
Duration : Period :
Walmart Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALMART INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 142,64 $
Average target price 159,94 $
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John David Rainey Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Clay Johnson Enterprise Chief Information Officer & EVP
Jerry R. Geisler Chief Information Security Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALMART INC.-0.88%384 672
SYSCO CORPORATION1.81%40 161
KROGER CO. (THE)-0.29%31 997
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED3.75%29 649
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.3.97%29 609
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED-0.96%28 729