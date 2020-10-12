Log in
Regenerative Approach: Going Beyond Sustainability

10/12/2020 | 05:40pm EDT

Sept. 21, 2020

World's largest retailer targets zero emissions by 2040 and aims to protect, manage or restore at least 50 million acres of land and one million square miles of ocean by 2030.

Building on more than 15 years of sustainability leadership, Walmart today announced it is doubling down on addressing the growing climate crisis by targeting zero emissions across the company's global operations by 2040. Walmart and the Walmart Foundation are also committing to help protect, manage or restore at least 50 million acres of land and one million square miles of ocean by 2030 to help combat the cascading loss of nature threatening the planet.

'We want to play an important role in transforming the world's supply chains to be regenerative. We face a growing crisis of climate change and nature loss, and we all need to take action with urgency. For 15 years, we have been partnering to do the work and continually raising our sustainability ambitions across climate action, nature, waste and people. The commitments we're making today not only aim to decarbonize Walmart's global operations, they also put us on the path to becoming a regenerative company - one that works to restore, renew and replenish in addition to preserving our planet, and encourages others to do the same.'

Doug McMillon, President and CEO - Walmart

View the full press releaseand Sustainability Timeline: Walmart's Journey to a Better Future

Disclaimer

Walmart Inc. published this content on 21 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2020 21:39:02 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 548 B - -
Net income 2021 16 894 M - -
Net Debt 2021 46 492 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,8x
Yield 2021 1,53%
Capitalization 405 B 405 B -
EV / Sales 2021 0,82x
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 2 200 000
Free-Float 49,0%
Chart WALMART INC.
Duration : Period :
Walmart Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALMART INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 38
Average target price 146,21 $
Last Close Price 142,78 $
Spread / Highest target 22,6%
Spread / Average Target 2,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Dacona Smith Chief Operating Officer & Senior VP-Sam's Club
Brett M. Biggs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Clay Johnson Enterprise Chief Information Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALMART INC.20.14%404 603
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.9.78%38 399
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-11.87%29 607
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-13.71%22 393
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED11.93%18 254
COLES GROUP LIMITED18.67%16 900
