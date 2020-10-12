Regenerative Approach: Going Beyond Sustainability

Sept. 21, 2020

World's largest retailer targets zero emissions by 2040 and aims to protect, manage or restore at least 50 million acres of land and one million square miles of ocean by 2030.

Building on more than 15 years of sustainability leadership, Walmart today announced it is doubling down on addressing the growing climate crisis by targeting zero emissions across the company's global operations by 2040. Walmart and the Walmart Foundation are also committing to help protect, manage or restore at least 50 million acres of land and one million square miles of ocean by 2030 to help combat the cascading loss of nature threatening the planet.

'We want to play an important role in transforming the world's supply chains to be regenerative. We face a growing crisis of climate change and nature loss, and we all need to take action with urgency. For 15 years, we have been partnering to do the work and continually raising our sustainability ambitions across climate action, nature, waste and people. The commitments we're making today not only aim to decarbonize Walmart's global operations, they also put us on the path to becoming a regenerative company - one that works to restore, renew and replenish in addition to preserving our planet, and encourages others to do the same.'

Doug McMillon, President and CEO - Walmart

View the full press releaseand Sustainability Timeline: Walmart's Journey to a Better Future