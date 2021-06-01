Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Walmart Inc.
  News
  Summary
    WMT   US9311421039

WALMART INC.

(WMT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sam's Club : Brings Sampling Back to Clubs Nationwide

06/01/2021 | 01:01pm EDT
Along with resuming its iconic program, Sam’s Club adds new demo experiences

Sam’s Club today announced the return of its sampling and demo program, Taste & Tips. Officially re-launching this week, Taste & Tips allows members to sample food and review products when they visit the club. Initially, Taste & Tips will take place on the weekends and in limited quantities, using new safety measures, such as sealed samples.

Sam’s Club’s sampling program has been an attraction in clubs for more than 35 years, but it was paused last March out of concern for the health and safety of members and associates during COVID-19.

“Over the past year, our members’ shopping behaviors have evolved,” said Megan Crozier, Chief Merchandising Officer, Sam’s Club. “Today, more than ever, members want to do more than just shop when they come to our clubs – they want to have an experience. In addition to the return of Taste & Tips, we’ve planned new, immersive sampling experiences that add even more excitement to our clubs.”

One such experience is the first-ever Member’s Mark Summer Eats Food Truck. It will tour the central United States this summer, giving members a chance to experience the quality of Sam’s Club’s private brand, Member’s Mark. The event will take sampling out of the club and into the parking lot with a food truck serving up hearty helpings of popular Member’s Mark foods, like Member's Mark Angus Beef Cheeseburgers, Member’s Mark Baked Beans with Brisket and Member’s Mark Double Dipped Mini Ice Cream Bars.

Additionally, Sam’s Club is testing new ways to sample items, such as roaming events that bring sampling directly to members as they checkout, visit the member services desk or use Sam’s Club Curbside Pickup.

Sampling is available at all of Sam’s Club’s nearly 600 clubs in the United States. To find a location, visit www.SamsClub.com.

About Sam’s Club
Sam's Club®, a division of Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT), is a leading membership warehouse club offering superior products, savings and services to millions of members in nearly 600 clubs in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Now in its 39th year, Sam's Club continues to redefine warehouse shopping with its highly curated assortment of high-quality fresh food and Member's Mark items, in addition to market leading technologies and services like Scan & Go, Curbside Pickup and home delivery service in select markets. To learn more about Sam's Club, visit the Sam's Club Newsroom, shop at SamsClub.com, and interact with Sam's Club on Twitter, Facebook, TikTok and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 549 B - -
Net income 2022 14 767 M - -
Net Debt 2022 33 035 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 27,1x
Yield 2022 1,57%
Capitalization 400 B 400 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,79x
EV / Sales 2023 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 2 200 000
Free-Float 50,9%
Chart WALMART INC.
Duration : Period :
Walmart Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALMART INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 163,21 $
Last Close Price 142,03 $
Spread / Highest target 30,3%
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brett M. Biggs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Clay Johnson Enterprise Chief Information Officer & EVP
Jerry R. Geisler Chief Information Security Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALMART INC.-1.47%399 599
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.0.44%38 925
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.29.43%38 194
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED11.07%27 406
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-8.44%24 498
COLES GROUP LIMITED-8.65%17 098