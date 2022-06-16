Stars, Stripes and Savings: Sam's Club is Celebrating Independence Day with an $8 Membership Offer

Warehouse club celebrating the holiday with savings on seasonal merchandise to help members save on summer fun

Sam’s Club, a leading membership warehouse club, is giving Americans more ways to celebrate ahead of the Fourth of July holiday by offering its Club membership for less than a fourth the everyday price, for a limited time, and offering members savings on seasonal merchandise.

According to the warehouse retailer’s recent survey, its members are looking forward to summer vacation and big family gatherings, with approximately 70% planning to attend or host a cookout or gathering to celebrate Independence Day this year. Sam’s Club is also celebrating with savings on seasonal merchandise from outdoor entertaining and clothing to pool and backyard fun items.

“Our members love a cause for celebration, and they’ve told us they plan on getting together with family and friends this Fourth of July – that insight has inspired our merchants to curate and develop unique items to meet their needs,” said Ciara Anfield, Chief Member and Marketing Officer, Sam’s Club. “Just like our members, we also have a ‘more the merrier attitude’, so we’re excited to be able to bring back our $8 membership offer and let more people discover the quality, convenience, and value that Sam’s Club offers.”

$8 Club Membership for New Members

At just $8 for an annual Club membership, the limited time offer, available starting June 17 through June 26*, will be redeemable in-person at Sam’s Club locations for a limited time. As the unofficial sponsor of summer fun, Sam’s Club’s latest membership offer, available to new members, gives more Americans access to warehouse club savings as they look for ways to stretch their dollar without compromising on quality.

Sam’s Club first introduced an $8 membership offer following its participation in the big game in January and was met with an incredible response. According to Anfield, the business gave consumers considering a warehouse club membership the nudge they needed to join.

Seasonal Savings and Entertaining Solutions

Sam’s Club offers a one-stop solution for summer entertaining. From show stopping desserts like the award-winning Apple Lattice Pie that serves 16 and key lime pie to delicious side dishes like the new Member’s Mark Jalapeno Popper Dip and the Member’s Mark Red, White and Blue Tortilla Chips. Members can find everything they need for their gatherings at an incredible value.

For existing members, Sam’s Club is also unlocking access to summer deals with savings in the clubs on outdoor entertaining items like $500 off the Member’s Mark 5-Piece Powell Bar Dining Set and $500 off the Member’s Mark Lakemont 7-piece Shuffleboard Dining Set as well as savings on several grills just in time for Father’s Day. And for summer fun on the water, look for savings on the WOW Sports Floating Island Slide and Water Walkway Combo, the WOW Sports 3 Person Towable and many more items with savings in clubs.

And the warehouse club makes it highly convenient when making purchases. Technology such as Scan & Go™ gives members access to scanning barcodes on the Sam’s Club app as they are shopping, allowing them to skip the checkout line. Members can also purchase items online and opt for curbside pick-up, where a Sam’s Club associate will load their order into their car upon arrival to the club.

*Plus applicable taxes. Offer expires June 26, 2022 and may only be redeemed at Sam's Club locations; may not be redeemed online. Limit one (1) special priced membership per person. New [individual] Club memberships only; Plus memberships excluded. Not valid on renewals or with any other offers or discounts. Must be age 18+; membership is subject to qualifications. Membership cards are non-transferable and are valid at all Sam's Club locations nationwide. Walmart® and Sam's Club associates are not eligible for this offer. Primary memberships are valid for one year from date of issue. Visit SamsClub.com/Privacy to view our privacy policy. Void where prohibited. Auto-Renew: By accepting this offer, you agree to the terms and authorize annual recurring charges to any card on file for your Sam's Club membership fee and any add-on memberships, as well as any applicable taxes at then-current rate for your membership level every year until you cancel. For terms or to turn off auto-renew at any time, visit any club location, call 888-746-7726 or sign in to SamsClub.com and go to Auto-renew settings in Your account. Subject to complete terms. This offer is limited and may be terminated or changed at any time.

