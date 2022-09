Shares of technology companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders sought out bargains in the wake of the recent rout.

Treasury yields hit new multi-year highs, pressuring risky sectors.

Walmart is expanding its business in the Metaverse, seeking to connect with a younger generation of shoppers.

