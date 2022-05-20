Log in
    WMT   US9311421039

WALMART INC.

(WMT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/20 11:17:49 am EDT
118.80 USD   -0.23%
10:51aThinking about trading options or stock in Ross Stores, Cisco Systems, Walmart, Deere & Company, or Target?
PR
10:27aWhen inflation catches up with Walmart, Target and Co
10:17aDollar General May Face Margin Risks in Fiscal Q1, Oppenheimer Says
MT
Thinking about trading options or stock in Ross Stores, Cisco Systems, Walmart, Deere & Company, or Target?

05/20/2022 | 10:51am EDT
NEW YORK, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for ROST, CSCO, WMT, DE, and TGT.

Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.

Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.

Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

InvestorsObserver provides patented technology to some of the biggest names on Wall Street and creates world-class investing tools for the self-directed investor on Main Street. We have a wide range of tools to help investors make smarter decisions when investing in stocks or options.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-trading-options-or-stock-in-ross-stores-cisco-systems-walmart-deere--company-or-target-301552110.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver


© PRNewswire 2022
