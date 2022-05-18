Log in
    WMT   US9311421039

WALMART INC.

(WMT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/18 10:10:09 am EDT
125.69 USD   -4.31%
10:06aMorgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target for Walmart to $156 From $167, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
10:06aBarclays Adjusts Price Target for Walmart to $160 From $170, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
10:05aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Powell and Target dampen the mood
Thinking about trading options or stock in Walmart, Home Depot, TJX Companies, Advanced Micro Devices, or Tesla?

05/18/2022 | 09:32am EDT
NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for WMT, HD, TJX, AMD, and TSLA.

Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.

Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.

Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

InvestorsObserver provides patented technology to some of the biggest names on Wall Street and creates world-class investing tools for the self-directed investor on Main Street. We have a wide range of tools to help investors make smarter decisions when investing in stocks or options.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-trading-options-or-stock-in-walmart-home-depot-tjx-companies-advanced-micro-devices-or-tesla-301550200.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver


© PRNewswire 2022
