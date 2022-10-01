Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Walmart Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    WMT   US9311421039

WALMART INC.

(WMT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-30 pm EDT
129.70 USD   -1.93%
10:17aTikTok to partner with TalkShopLive for U.S. live shopping - FT
RE
09/28Instacart, Shipt plan new payment methods for low-income U.S. shoppers
RE
09/28Walmart Opens First of Four Planned Fulfillment Centers in Joliet, Illinois
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TikTok to partner with TalkShopLive for U.S. live shopping - FT

10/01/2022 | 10:17am EDT
FILE PHOTO: TikTok head office in United States

(Reuters) - TikTok is due to enter a partnership with Los Angeles-based TalkShopLive to launch its live shopping platform in North America by outsourcing its operation, the Financial Times reported on Saturday citing two people familiar with the operations.

The companies are still finalizing the arrangements, the FT report said, adding that no contracts have been signed so far.

TikTok and TalkShopLive did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Bytedance-owned TikTok's live shopping platform TikTok Shop is available in Asian markets including Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam. It was launched in the U.K. last year, according to the report.

TikTok Shop allows users to buy products through links on the app during live broadcasts, and the Los Angeles based TalkShopLive app works on a similar concept. TalkShopLive describes itself as a "live streaming, social buying and selling platform", on its website.

TalkShopLive signed an agreement with U.S. retailer Walmart last year to provide shoppable content through embeddable videos across Walmart.com.

The reported partnership comes at a time when TikTok, which counts the United States as its largest market, is facing scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers questioning the Chinese-owned app's safeguards of user data.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Josie Kao)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 595 B - -
Net income 2023 14 749 M - -
Net Debt 2023 42 490 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 24,1x
Yield 2023 1,74%
Capitalization 352 B 352 B -
EV / Sales 2023 0,66x
EV / Sales 2024 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 2 300 000
Free-Float 51,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marcus Osborne Vice President
John David Rainey Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Clay Johnson Enterprise Chief Information Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALMART INC.-8.60%352 037
SYSCO CORPORATION-9.98%35 787
KROGER-3.34%31 317
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-10.68%26 446
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED5.54%26 076
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-13.27%25 328