12:54 -- Walmart Inc. is one of the most talked about companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. According to The Wall Street Journal, police in Chesapeake, Va. said a Walmart employee allegedly opened fire at a Walmart store there on Tuesday, killing six and injuring four others. The employee then fatally shot himself, according to police. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com)

