9:47 ET -- Walmart is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Walmart offered guidance for 2023 that was below consensus, offsetting a profit and sales beat for the third quarter. The company posted income of $453 million, or 17 cents a share, after a loss of $1.8 billion, or 66 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $1.53, ahead of the $1.52 FactSet consensus. Revenue rose 5.2% to $160.8 billion from $152.8 billion, also ahead of the $159.7 billion FactSet consensus. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (chris.wack@wsj.com)

