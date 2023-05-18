Trending: Walmart Outshines Competition in 1Q Earnings Report

10:05 ET -- Walmart is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The retail giant said Thursday that its revenue rose 7.6% to $152.3 billion in the first quarter from the year-earlier period, beating analyst expectations. Walmart also boosted its outlook on sales and profits for the full year in 2024, helped by the stronger-than-expected quarterly results. Other retailers, such as Target and Home Depot, earlier this week logged gloomier performances for the quarter. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (susan.solan@wsj.com)

