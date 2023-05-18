Advanced search
    WMT   US9311421039

WALMART INC.

(WMT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:46:06 2023-05-18 am EDT
151.91 USD   +1.59%
Trending: Walmart Outshines Competition in 1Q Earnings Report
DJ
10:09aDow dips as losses in Cisco cloud upbeat Walmart forecast
RE
09:34aWalmart inc shares up 2.1% after co raises fy sales, profit fore…
RE
Trending: Walmart Outshines Competition in 1Q Earnings Report

05/18/2023 | 10:21am EDT
10:05 ET -- Walmart is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The retail giant said Thursday that its revenue rose 7.6% to $152.3 billion in the first quarter from the year-earlier period, beating analyst expectations. Walmart also boosted its outlook on sales and profits for the full year in 2024, helped by the stronger-than-expected quarterly results. Other retailers, such as Target and Home Depot, earlier this week logged gloomier performances for the quarter. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (susan.solan@wsj.com)


Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 629 B - -
Net income 2024 16 383 M - -
Net Debt 2024 43 901 M - -
P/E ratio 2024 24,4x
Yield 2024 1,54%
Capitalization 403 B 403 B -
EV / Sales 2024 0,71x
EV / Sales 2025 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 2 100 000
Free-Float 51,3%
Managers and Directors
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John David Rainey Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Jerry R. Geisler Chief Information Security Officer & Senior VP
Suresh Kumar EVP, Chief Technology & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALMART INC.5.64%403 334
SYSCO CORPORATION-3.96%37 140
KROGER CO. (THE)9.76%35 344
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.15.13%32 454
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED13.59%30 773
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED0.77%28 676
