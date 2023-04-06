Advanced search
    WMT   US9311421039

WALMART INC.

(WMT)
02:58:48 2023-04-06 pm EDT
150.31 USD   +0.43%
02:19pTrending : Walmart Plans to Boost EV Charging Network in U.S.
DJ
12:11pUBS Adjusts Walmart Price Target to $170 From $168, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
12:10pWalmart Intends to Expand Electric Vehicle Charging Network
MT
Trending : Walmart Plans to Boost EV Charging Network in U.S.

04/06/2023 | 02:19pm EDT
14:03 ET -- Walmart Inc. is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The retailer said it plans to install new electric-vehicle fast-charging stations at thousands of Walmart and Sam's Club locations across the U.S. by 2030. This would be in addition to the almost 1,300 EV fast-charging stations the company already has available. Walmart said the plan marks the latest investment in its efforts to help reduce emissions and increase efficiencies for customers, and reach a company goal of achieving zero emissions by 2040. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jennifer.tershak@wsj.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-06-23 1418ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 628 B - -
Net income 2024 16 210 M - -
Net Debt 2024 44 580 M - -
P/E ratio 2024 24,6x
Yield 2024 1,54%
Capitalization 403 B 403 B -
EV / Sales 2024 0,71x
EV / Sales 2025 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 2 100 000
Free-Float 51,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 41
Last Close Price 149,67 $
Average target price 161,85 $
Spread / Average Target 8,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John David Rainey Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Jerry R. Geisler Chief Information Security Officer & Senior VP
Suresh Kumar EVP, Chief Technology & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALMART INC.3.84%403 459
SYSCO CORPORATION1.31%39 314
KROGER CO. (THE)7.81%34 481
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.18.87%33 813
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED14.72%31 342
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED5.17%30 032
