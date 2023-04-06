Trending : Walmart Plans to Boost EV Charging Network in U.S.

14:03 ET -- Walmart Inc. is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The retailer said it plans to install new electric-vehicle fast-charging stations at thousands of Walmart and Sam's Club locations across the U.S. by 2030. This would be in addition to the almost 1,300 EV fast-charging stations the company already has available. Walmart said the plan marks the latest investment in its efforts to help reduce emissions and increase efficiencies for customers, and reach a company goal of achieving zero emissions by 2040. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jennifer.tershak@wsj.com)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-06-23 1418ET