14:36 ET -- Walmart is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The retailer reported a higher quarterly profit and raised its full-year outlook. Earnings per share increased to $2.92 from $1.88. Walmart U.S. comparable sales rose 6.4%. Walmart said Wednesday that Judith McKenna, who leads its international business, will leave the company. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (josh.beckerman@wsj.com)

08-17-23 1451ET