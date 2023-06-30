  1. Markets
  5. US FTC amends suit against Walmart for allegedly allowing money transfer services for fraud
Security WMT

WALMART INC.

Equities WMT US9311421039

Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 11:46:22 2023-06-30 am EDT Intraday chart for Walmart Inc. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
156.07 USD +1.16% +0.55% +10.24%
05:32pm US FTC amends suit against Walmart for allegedly allowing money transfer services for fraud RE
04:11pm Federal Court Bars Job Applicant And Employee Lawsuits For Recreational Marijuana-Based Adverse Action In New Jersey, But Calls For Legislative Action AQ

Latest news about Walmart Inc.

US FTC amends suit against Walmart for allegedly allowing money transfer services for fraud
RE
Federal Court Bars Job Applicant And Employee Lawsuits For Recreational Marijuana-Based Adverse Action In New Jersey, But Calls For Legislative Action
AQ
Investors, analysts question Nike's wholesale strategy amid gloomy N. American spending
RE
Insider Sell: Walmart
MT
Insider Sell: Walmart
MT
Insider Sell: Walmart
MT
'Organized' retail crime: a 'multi-billion dollar problem'
RE
Insider Sell: Walmart
MT
Insider Sell: Walmart
MT
Insider Sell: Walmart
MT
Amazon, Other Online Marketplaces to Verify, Disclose Third-Party Sellers Information Under Inform Consumers Act
MT
Inking A 2,250 Store Deal With Walmart And Costco Expansion Steepens BranchOut Food, Inc. Growth Trajectory ($BOF)
AQ
Amazon, Other Online Marketplaces to Disclose Third-Party Sellers Information Under Inform Consumers Act
MT
Amazon, Other Online Marketplaces to Verify, Disclose Third-Party Sellers Information Under The Inform Consumers Act
MT
The Real Good Food Expands Breaded Chicken, Asian Entrees Platforms Into Walmart Across US
MT
Genpact Extends Collaboration With Walmart on North American Finance, Accounting Operations
MT
Real Good Foods Announces Expansion of Breaded Chicken & Asian Entrees into 4,000+ Walmart Stores Nationwide
CI
Genpact Limited and Walmart Inc. Extends Partnership in North America
CI
Walmart-backed Jack Nathan Health Checks Out With Improved Performance For Q1 FY24 Vs a Year Ago
MT
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
US retailers targeted with bomb threats in recent months, seeking bitcoin and gift cards -WSJ
RE
US retailers targeted with bomb threats, seeking bitcoin and gift cards -WSJ
RE
Insider Sell: Walmart
MT
Insider Sell: Walmart
MT
Insider Sell: Walmart
MT

Date Price Change Volume
2023-06-30 156.32 $ +1.14% 1 750 959
2023-06-29 154.28 $ -0.68% 7,176,759
2023-06-28 155.33 $ +0.54% 6,296,631
2023-06-27 154.49 $ -0.36% 4,031,191
2023-06-26 155.05 $ -0.26% 4,702,139

Delayed Quote Nyse - 11:21:32 2023-06-30 am EDT

Chart Walmart Inc.

Chart Walmart Inc.
Company Profile

Walmart Inc. is the world's leading distribution group. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - distribution in the United States and Porto Rico (78.1%): this activity is performed, at the end of January 2021, through the following names: Wal-Mart (85.3% of net sales; reduced-price retail distribution; 4,743 outlets, of which 3,570 supermarkets, 374 discount outlets, and 799 convenience stores), and Sam's Club (14.7%; 599 warehouses accessible to members only in the United States); - international distribution (21.9%): 6,101 points of sales located in Mexico (2,634), Central America (855), the United Kingdom (632), China (434), Africa (423), Canada (408), Chile (358), Japan (328) and India (29).
Sector
Food Retail & Distribution
Calendar
2023-08-09 - Détachement de
Income Statement Evolution

Access financial data

Ratings for Walmart Inc.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
42
Last Close Price
154.28USD
Average target price
168.40USD
Spread / Average Target
+9.15%
EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Food Retail & Distribution

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
WALMART INC.
Chart Analysis Walmart Inc.
+10.42% 415 B $
SYSCO CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Sysco Corporation
-3.75% 37 054 M $
KROGER CO. (THE)
Chart Analysis Kroger Co. (The)
+5.09% 33 246 M $
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
Chart Analysis Ahold Delhaize N.V.
+16.47% 32 727 M $
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED
Chart Analysis Woolworths Group Limited
+18.38% 32 093 M $
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED
Chart Analysis Loblaw Companies Limited
+1.04% 28 761 M $
TESCO PLC
Chart Analysis Tesco PLC
+11.28% 22 166 M $
AEON CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Aeon Co., Ltd.
+5.71% 17 440 M $
GEORGE WESTON LIMITED
Chart Analysis George Weston Limited
-7.08% 16 211 M $
CP ALL
Chart Analysis CP ALL
-8.42% 15 395 M $
Other Food Retail & Distribution
