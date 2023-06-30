US FTC amends suit against Walmart for allegedly allowing money transfer services for fraud

Equities WMT US9311421039
|Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 11:46:22 2023-06-30 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|156.07 USD
|+1.16%
|+0.55%
|+10.24%
Latest news about Walmart Inc.
Quotes 5-day view
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|2023-06-30
|156.32 $
|+1.14%
|1 750 959
|2023-06-29
|154.28 $
|-0.68%
|7,176,759
|2023-06-28
|155.33 $
|+0.54%
|6,296,631
|2023-06-27
|154.49 $
|-0.36%
|4,031,191
|2023-06-26
|155.05 $
|-0.26%
|4,702,139
Chart Walmart Inc.
Company Profile
Walmart Inc. is the world's leading distribution group. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - distribution in the United States and Porto Rico (78.1%): this activity is performed, at the end of January 2021, through the following names: Wal-Mart (85.3% of net sales; reduced-price retail distribution; 4,743 outlets, of which 3,570 supermarkets, 374 discount outlets, and 799 convenience stores), and Sam's Club (14.7%; 599 warehouses accessible to members only in the United States); - international distribution (21.9%): 6,101 points of sales located in Mexico (2,634), Central America (855), the United Kingdom (632), China (434), Africa (423), Canada (408), Chile (358), Japan (328) and India (29).Read more
SectorFood Retail & Distribution
Calendar
Income Statement Evolution
Analysis / Opinion
Ratings for Walmart Inc.
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
Analysts' Consensus
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
42
Last Close Price
154.28USD
Average target price
168.40USD
Spread / Average Target
+9.15%
EPS Revisions
Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise
Sector Other Food Retail & Distribution
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+10.42%
|415 B $
|-3.75%
|37 054 M $
|+5.09%
|33 246 M $
|+16.47%
|32 727 M $
|+18.38%
|32 093 M $
|+1.04%
|28 761 M $
|+11.28%
|22 166 M $
|+5.71%
|17 440 M $
|-7.08%
|16 211 M $
|-8.42%
|15 395 M $