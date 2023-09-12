Walmart Inc. is the world's leading distribution group. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - distribution in the United States and Porto Rico (78.1%): this activity is performed, at the end of January 2021, through the following names: Wal-Mart (85.3% of net sales; reduced-price retail distribution; 4,743 outlets, of which 3,570 supermarkets, 374 discount outlets, and 799 convenience stores), and Sam's Club (14.7%; 599 warehouses accessible to members only in the United States); - international distribution (21.9%): 6,101 points of sales located in Mexico (2,634), Central America (855), the United Kingdom (632), China (434), Africa (423), Canada (408), Chile (358), Japan (328) and India (29).