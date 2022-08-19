Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Walmart Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WMT   US9311421039

WALMART INC.

(WMT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:26 2022-08-19 pm EDT
137.69 USD   -1.00%
01:09pWalmart expands abortion coverage for employees - CNBC
RE
12:58pWalmart expands abortion coverage for employees - CNBC
RE
12:47pWalmart Will Expand Abortion And Travel Coverage For Employees - CNBC
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

WALMART EXPANDS ABORTION COVERAGE FOR ITS EMPLOYEES IN THE WAKE…

08/19/2022 | 12:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WALMART EXPANDS ABORTION COVERAGE FOR ITS EMPLOYEES IN THE WAKE OF ROE V WADE DECISION - CNBC


© Reuters 2022
All news about WALMART INC.
01:09pWalmart expands abortion coverage for employees - CNBC
RE
12:58pWalmart expands abortion coverage for employees - CNBC
RE
12:47pWalmart Will Expand Abortion And Travel Coverage For Employees - CNBC
RE
12:47pWalmart expands abortion coverage for its employees in the wake…
RE
11:52aWayfair Laying Off About 870 Global Employees to Rein in Costs, Manage Post-Pandemic Fi..
MT
11:15aWalmart Will Expand Abortion, Travel Coverage for Employees, CNBC Reports
DJ
10:44aDoorDash to Reportedly End Product Delivery Partnership With Walmart
MT
09:40aDOORDASH ENDING PARTNERSHIP WITH WAL : Business Insider
MT
06:49aU.S. equity funds draw biggest weekly inflow in eight weeks
RE
05:44aGlobal equity funds attract inflows for second week in a row
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WALMART INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 596 B - -
Net income 2023 14 722 M - -
Net Debt 2023 42 153 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 26,0x
Yield 2023 1,62%
Capitalization 381 B 381 B -
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
EV / Sales 2024 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 2 300 000
Free-Float 52,1%
Chart WALMART INC.
Duration : Period :
Walmart Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALMART INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 139,07 $
Average target price 150,93 $
Spread / Average Target 8,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John David Rainey Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Clay Johnson Enterprise Chief Information Officer & EVP
Jerry R. Geisler Chief Information Security Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALMART INC.-3.88%381 212
SYSCO CORPORATION9.89%43 906
KROGER9.63%35 506
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED3.37%33 005
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED18.68%31 189
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-6.74%28 303