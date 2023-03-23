Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Walmart Inc.
  News
  Summary
    WMT   US9311421039

WALMART INC.

(WMT)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:40:44 2023-03-23 am EDT
140.88 USD   +0.97%
11:31aExclusive-Walmart laying off hundreds of US workers at five e-commerce fulfillment centers
RE
11:26aWalmart inc says workers will be paid for 90 days to f…
RE
11:26aWalmart inc to lay off hundreds of u.s. workers at fiv…
RE
WALMART INC CITES REDUCTION AND SOME ELIMINATION OF EV…

03/23/2023 | 11:26am EDT
EXCLUSIVE-WALMART INC CITES REDUCTION AND SOME ELIMINATION OF EVENING AND WEEKEND SHIFTS


09:06aBlender Bites' Full Product Line to Hit Shelves at Walmart Canada
MT
06:39aRight Markets, Right Products : Splash Beverage Group Presents An Excellent Recession-Proo..
AQ
06:28aIndia's Tata Group mulls pumping $2 billion into super app venture -Bloomberg News
RE
05:38aIndia govt's open e-commerce network ONDC expands into mobility
RE
12:45aInsider Sell: Walmart
MT
12:45aInsider Sell: Walmart
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 628 B - -
Net income 2024 16 286 M - -
Net Debt 2024 44 769 M - -
P/E ratio 2024 23,0x
Yield 2024 1,65%
Capitalization 376 B 376 B -
EV / Sales 2024 0,67x
EV / Sales 2025 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 2 100 000
Free-Float 51,3%
Chart WALMART INC.
Duration : Period :
Walmart Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALMART INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Last Close Price 139,52 $
Average target price 160,62 $
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John David Rainey Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Jerry R. Geisler Chief Information Security Officer & Senior VP
Suresh Kumar EVP, Chief Technology & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALMART INC.-1.60%376 098
SYSCO CORPORATION-3.13%37 593
KROGER CO. (THE)7.76%34 388
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.14.74%32 261
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED11.20%30 211
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED-4.27%26 810
