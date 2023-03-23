Advanced search
Equities
United States
Nyse
Walmart Inc.
Summary
WMT
US9311421039
WALMART INC.
(WMT)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -
11:40:50 2023-03-23 am EDT
140.88
USD
+0.97%
11:31a
Exclusive-Walmart laying off hundreds of US workers at five e-commerce fulfillment centers
RE
11:26a
Walmart inc says workers will be paid for 90 days to f…
RE
11:26a
Walmart inc to lay off hundreds of u.s. workers at fiv…
RE
WALMART INC SAYS WORKERS WILL BE PAID FOR 90 DAYS TO F…
03/23/2023 | 11:26am EDT
EXCLUSIVE-WALMART INC SAYS WORKERS WILL BE PAID FOR 90 DAYS TO FIND JOBS AT OTHER WALMART FACILITIES
© Reuters 2023
All news about WALMART INC.
11:31a
Exclusive-Walmart laying off hundreds of US workers at five e-commerce fulfillment cent..
RE
11:26a
Walmart inc says workers will be paid for 90 days to f…
RE
11:26a
Walmart inc to lay off hundreds of u.s. workers at fiv…
RE
11:26a
Walmart inc cites reduction and some elimination of ev…
RE
09:06a
Blender Bites' Full Product Line to Hit Shelves at Walmart Canada
MT
06:39a
Right Markets, Right Products : Splash Beverage Group Presents An Excellent Recession-Proo..
AQ
06:28a
India's Tata Group mulls pumping $2 billion into super app venture -Bloomberg News
RE
05:38a
India govt's open e-commerce network ONDC expands into mobility
RE
12:45a
Insider Sell: Walmart
MT
12:45a
Insider Sell: Walmart
MT
Analyst Recommendations on WALMART INC.
03/02
Macy's, Best Buy warn of pullback in consumer spending
RE
02/22
Morgan Stanley Trims Walmart's Price Target to $160 From $161, Maintains Overweight Rat..
MT
02/22
Deutsche Bank Raises Walmart's Price Target to $169 From $164, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2024
628 B
-
-
Net income 2024
16 286 M
-
-
Net Debt 2024
44 769 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2024
23,0x
Yield 2024
1,65%
Capitalization
376 B
376 B
-
EV / Sales 2024
0,67x
EV / Sales 2025
0,65x
Nbr of Employees
2 100 000
Free-Float
51,3%
Chart WALMART INC.
Technical analysis trends WALMART INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Neutral
Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Managers and Directors
C. Douglas McMillon
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John David Rainey
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory B. Penner
Non-Executive Chairman
Jerry R. Geisler
Chief Information Security Officer & Senior VP
Suresh Kumar
EVP, Chief Technology & Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
WALMART INC.
-1.60%
376 098
SYSCO CORPORATION
-3.13%
37 593
KROGER CO. (THE)
7.76%
34 388
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
14.74%
32 261
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED
11.20%
30 211
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED
-4.27%
26 810
