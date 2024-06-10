Walmart Inc. is the world's leading distribution group. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - distribution in the United States and Porto Rico (83.3%): this activity is performed, at the end of January 2023, through the following names: Wal-Mart (83.3% of net sales; reduced-price retail distribution; 4,717 outlets, of which 3,572 supermarkets, 364 discount outlets, and 781 convenience stores), and Sam's Club (16.7%; 600 warehouses accessible to members only in the United States); - international distribution (16.7%): 5,306 points of sales located in Mexico (2,862), Central America (882), China (365), Africa (375), Canada (402), Chile (392) and India (28).