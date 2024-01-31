Walmart: 150 new stores in the USA within five years

American retail giant Walmart announced on Wednesday that it plans to build more than 150 new stores in the USA over the next five years.



The retailer says it intends to modernize some 650 outlets in 47 states and Puerto Rico over the next 12 months, a project that should create hundreds of new jobs.



In a press release, Walmart points out that it currently employs around 1.6 million people in the United States.



On the New York Stock Exchange, the stock was up 0.4% early Wednesday morning, as the group announced last night its intention to carry out a split of its outstanding shares.



This stock split, intended to make the share more accessible, means that shareholders will receive two additional shares for each share held.



