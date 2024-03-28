This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.

Attachments Original Link

Permalink

Disclaimer Walmart Inc. published this content on 26 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2024 21:06:03 UTC.

In January, we announced Walmart's intent to accelerate our energy transformation strategy, an important element of our continued growth as a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer dedicated to helping people save money and live better. Today, I am pleased to announce that we have made commitments that will enable the construction of nearly 1 gigawatt (GW) of new clean energy projects across the country. [...]