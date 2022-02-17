Walmart Best Performer in the DJIA So Far Today -- Data Talk

Walmart Inc. (WMT) is currently at $138.80, up $5.28 or 3.95%

-- Would be highest close since Feb. 4, 2022, when it closed at $139.33

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Sept. 1, 2020, when it rose 6.29%

-- Currently up two of the past three days

-- Down 0.72% month-to-date

-- Down 4.07% year-to-date

-- Down 9.15% from its all-time closing high of $152.79 on Nov. 30, 2020

-- Up 0.83% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 18, 2021), when it closed at $137.66

-- Down 8.35% from its 52-week closing high of $151.45 on Aug. 20, 2021

-- Up 8.84% from its 52-week closing low of $127.53 on March 4, 2021

-- Traded as high as $138.80; highest intraday level since Feb. 8, 2022, when it hit $139.24

-- Up 3.95% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since May 18, 2021, when it rose as much as 4.1%

-- Best performer in the DJIA today

-- Fourth best performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Contributed 34.8 points to the DJIA so far today

All data as of 1:46:24 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-22 1404ET