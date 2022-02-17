Log in
    WMT   US9311421039

WALMART INC.

(WMT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Walmart Best Performer in the DJIA So Far Today -- Data Talk

02/17/2022 | 02:05pm EST
Walmart Inc. (WMT) is currently at $138.80, up $5.28 or 3.95%


-- Would be highest close since Feb. 4, 2022, when it closed at $139.33

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Sept. 1, 2020, when it rose 6.29%

-- Currently up two of the past three days

-- Down 0.72% month-to-date

-- Down 4.07% year-to-date

-- Down 9.15% from its all-time closing high of $152.79 on Nov. 30, 2020

-- Up 0.83% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 18, 2021), when it closed at $137.66

-- Down 8.35% from its 52-week closing high of $151.45 on Aug. 20, 2021

-- Up 8.84% from its 52-week closing low of $127.53 on March 4, 2021

-- Traded as high as $138.80; highest intraday level since Feb. 8, 2022, when it hit $139.24

-- Up 3.95% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since May 18, 2021, when it rose as much as 4.1%

-- Best performer in the DJIA today

-- Fourth best performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Contributed 34.8 points to the DJIA so far today


All data as of 1:46:24 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-22 1404ET

02:03pWalmart Q4 Tops Estimates; Issues FY2023 Targets; Shares Rise
01:05pSECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Staples Stocks Adding to Morning Gains While Cyclicals Sink
12:39pWalmart steers through inflation, boosting profit and sales
11:52aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Cisco, Amazon, Walmart, Tesla, Apple...
MT
09:42aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Mixed signals on Ukraine put investors on edge
09:28aWALMART : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
09:16aSECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Decline Pre-Bell Thursday
09:06aWall Street Set for Downbeat Session on Simmering Ukraine Tensions
08:47aUlta Beauty Announces Additions to Board of Directors; Kelly E. Garcia and Gisel Ruiz A..
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 568 B - -
Net income 2022 14 288 M - -
Net Debt 2022 29 908 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,1x
Yield 2022 1,67%
Capitalization 370 B 370 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 2 300 000
Free-Float 52,5%
Walmart Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends WALMART INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Last Close Price 133,53 $
Average target price 165,83 $
Spread / Average Target 24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brett M. Biggs Executive VP & CFO-Walmart International
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Clay Johnson Enterprise Chief Information Officer & EVP
Jerry R. Geisler Chief Information Security Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WALMART INC.-7.13%370 396
SYSCO CORPORATION8.94%43 422
KROGER-1.52%32 770
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-10.85%30 896
TESCO PLC1.67%30 360
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-9.10%29 927