Walmart Inc.    WMT

WALMART INC.

(WMT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Walmart Canada to invest over C$500 million on store upgrades

03/15/2021 | 11:49am EDT
People gather supplies at a grocery store amid coronavirus fears spreading in Toronto

(Reuters) - Walmart Canada said on Monday it plans to invest more than C$500 million ($400.06 million) this year to refurbish its stores.

It would be the largest yearly investment in store upgrades, with more than 60% of outlets benefiting from the plan, the Canadian arm of the world's largest retailer said.

In July, Walmart Canada announced plans to spend C$3.5 billion over the next five years to strengthen its e-commerce business and renovate stores.

Walmart Canada said on Monday the plan was expected to create more than 2,000 construction jobs in the country.

($1 = 1.2498 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 552 B - -
Net income 2021 18 622 M - -
Net Debt 2021 45 586 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,8x
Yield 2021 1,62%
Capitalization 379 B 379 B -
EV / Sales 2021 0,77x
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 2 200 000
Free-Float 2,06%
Chart WALMART INC.
Duration : Period :
Walmart Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WALMART INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 38
Average target price 159,52 $
Last Close Price 134,12 $
Spread / Highest target 34,2%
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
C. Douglas McMillon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brett M. Biggs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory B. Penner Non-Executive Chairman
Clay Johnson Enterprise Chief Information Officer & EVP
Jerry R. Geisler Chief Information Security Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WALMART INC.-6.96%379 464
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.-4.54%36 098
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.18.47%35 116
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED13.23%27 880
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-1.43%25 662
COLES GROUP LIMITED-14.61%16 031
